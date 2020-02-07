Advertisement

Joe Biden’s campaign raises a longtime senior consultant to a higher position after the former vice president’s catastrophic fourth place in the Iowa caucuses, sources told CBS News on Friday. With 100% of the Iowa counties reporting results, Bernie Sanders had an advantage in the final election of the “referendum” and Pete Buttigieg has a slight advantage in state delegate equivalents.

Experienced democratic strategist Anita Dunn, who was a key campaign advisor during Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign and served as communications director in the first year of this presidency, will now see the best results for future decision-making, according to three sources aware of the upheavals.

According to a source, Dunn is expected to participate in the campaign full-time after previously spending time with a Washington communications company. She is already a fixture in the election campaign, and one source said she is likely to travel more with Biden.

Her official title is not immediately clear, but she is expected to have an impact on current campaign manager Greg Schultz and senior adviser Steve Riccheti, former Biden chief of staff in the vice president’s office.

When calling reporters, a senior campaign official answered no questions about Dunn’s new role. “The person responsible for the campaign is Joe Biden,” said a Biden senior official.

Biden, who camped in New Hampshire earlier this week, called his Iowa finish a “belly beat”.

A senior campaign official stressed that Democrats can expect a “very strong” contrast between Biden and his top rivals while “we took our lumps in Iowa”.

Biden’s team said they plan to be “competitive” in New Hampshire. Earlier this week, he spent some time outside of the primary US primary state, but according to his campaign, he was at home in Delaware on Thursday to prepare the debate.

The campaign also said that this week was the best fundraising week since the campaign started. When asked again whether the campaign was running out of money, a senior official said clearly: “We’re not running out of money.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, an unaffiliated pro-Joe Biden super PAC, “Unite the Country,” invested $ 823,373.59 in ads in New Hampshire on Thursday.

