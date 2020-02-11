Advertisement

On the campaign trail in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden found himself faced with an uncomfortable tribute to pop music.

“You’re good,” said Joe Biden of the video the Washington Examiner first posted on Twitter.

In front of Biden, a lot of young fans sing their own improvised rendition of the backstreet boys’ hit “Backstreet’s Back”.

If you put the lyrics to a @ backstreetboys song in “Biden’s Back, Alright!” pic.twitter.com/OyadKrQLxO

– Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 10, 2020

“Joe Biiiiiiiiden”, repeated several times, with a “Biden’s back – ALRIGHT!” – Finale. Biden’s campaign highlighted the moment on her official Instagram account.

The reactions were mixed, to say the least. “It was the first mistake,” said one user. “The second mistake was filming. The third mistake was to publish it online. “On Instagram, many responses referred to Biden’s recent treatment of a 21-year-old voter when asked about his performance in the Iowa caucus.

Biden asked her if she had ever had a caucus and what she replied to. “You’re a lying pony soldier with a dog’s face,” he said in response, citing an insult from a John Wayne film, reinforcing his special feminine charisma.

