COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Joe Biden brought his wounded presidential campaign to South Carolina on Tuesday, hoping for a return to state black voter loyalty after a sad New Hampshire preliminary round increased his disappointing Iowa degree ,

“I know this will be the struggle of my life,” said Biden to over 200 enthusiastic supporters who had gathered near the South Carolina Capitol to hear the 77-year-old former vice president make an emotional appeal. Biden looked forward with excitement as the nomination struggle extends beyond the mostly white opening states to Nevada, South Carolina and on a Super Tuesday plan on which African Americans and Latinos will exercise considerable power.

“We just heard about the first two of 50 states. Two of them, ”said Biden. “This is the opening bell, not the closing bell.”

The candidate argued that no democratic candidate would succeed without significant support from African Americans, the core of his base in a broken primary field. South Carolina primary school voters on February 29, the first in the south, are expected to be more than 60% black and 70%, the party leaders said.

Still, there is no democratic precedent for a comeback that Biden could try. No democrat claimed the nomination in the modern primary system without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire.

Biden’s campaign had announced for months that they wouldn’t have to win either state, but this strategy didn’t necessarily consider getting out of the pace so far. Biden’s donor base has become nervous over the past few days, raising questions about his financial viability if he doesn’t get up quickly.

Biden boarded a private jet in Manchester on Tuesday evening – before the primary surveys in New Hampshire were closed – and ended an eight-day hurricane in which the former vice president transitioned from a national leader to a battered outsider.

He finished fourth in the Iowa Caucuses, and since voices in New Hampshire are still tabulated, Biden fought for fourth place with Senator Elizabeth Warren. Each of them threatened to quit without winning delegates from the country’s first primary school.

In his statements on Tuesday evening, Biden praised the opening roles of Iowa and New Hampshire, but argued that 99.9% of African Americans and 99.8% of Latinos had not yet been able to vote in primary democratic elections.

“Don’t let anyone take your choice,” he said in a speech that announced his deep political ties with South Carolina and the black community.

Biden mentioned his relationship with South Carolina’s only Democratic congressman, Jim Clyburn, the top black legislature on Capitol Hill. He noted his service as Lieutenant to President Barack Obama. He remembered meeting with South African leader Nelson Mandela. And he promised black Americans a place at the table in the Oval Office.

“Too often your loyalty, commitment, and support for this party have been taken for granted,” he said. “I give you my word as Biden that I never will.” Biden was introduced by his campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana Congressman and former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. Richmond remembered the first question he asked himself when deciding who to support: “Who do I trust?” South Carolina was previously a stepping stone for the nominee. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton and Sanders fought for a tie in Iowa, and Sanders beat them in New Hampshire. Clinton smashed Sanders in South Carolina and the various states that followed immediately, and built a delegate lead that he could never overcome. Eight years earlier, it was Obama, the nation’s first black president, who used the black voice to distance his campaign from Clinton. However, this is not a two-person race and Biden is only aiming to return to contender status. However, 2020 has already been an unusual year as no candidate has demonstrated the ability to build a broad coalition between the party’s racist, ethnic, and ideological factions. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg made a separate decision in Iowa and performed well in New Hampshire. The Associated Press had not scheduled a race until late Tuesday night.

Sanders, a Vermont senator and democratic socialist, has poor support in the party’s establishment, and has been lagging behind Biden for months to support non-white Democrats. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is struggling to improve support for black or Latin American voters. The same goes for Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended up right behind Biden in Iowa, but was ready for a strong finish in New Hampshire. Biden has competition for the black voice in South Carolina. Billionaire businessman Tom Steyer spent large sums of money on advertising, while Biden’s financial struggles meant that he was largely absent from the state-run air waves. The former vice president will depend on voters like Tina Herbert, a Columbia lawyer who absolutely wanted to see him on Tuesday night.

“I found it important to show my face and show my support tonight,” she said. “I’ve been with him since day one.”

Herbert said she was not concerned about Biden’s placements in other early states.

“We’re not really receptive to outsiders, so we don’t listen to their opinions, even if we should, good or bad,” she said.

– Associated press reporter Meg Kinnard contributed.

