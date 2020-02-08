Advertisement

MANCHESTER, NH >> Joe Biden escalated to save his presidential campaign and today escalated his criticism of Pete Buttigieg, mocking Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and warning that he would struggle without the support of black voters who are the backbone of the democratic party.

During a campaign event in New Hampshire, as well as in a new online advertisement, Biden bites his criticism of Buttigieg, who led a Midwestern city with around 100,000 residents for eight years.

“I don’t believe we’re in danger if I’m the candidate,” Biden told voters in Manchester. “I really believe we are a risk party if we nominate someone who never held a higher position than the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

Biden tries to prevent him from lagging far behind both Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a second consecutive nomination competition. Buttigieg and Sanders ended last Monday in an effective tie in the Iowa caucuses and lead polls in New Hampshire on their way to Tuesday’s primary. Biden was a far fourth in Iowa and also finished behind Elizabeth Warren.

Shortly before he spoke in Manchester, the Biden campaign released a video comparing his record as vice president with the service of Buttigieg as mayor. While Biden helped President Barack Obama pass sweeping health care legislation and orchestrate a rescue operation for the automobile industry, the ad says, Buttigieg installed decorative lights on bridges and repaired sidewalks.

Buttigieg’s campaign accused Biden of trivializing work in small towns across the country.

“The vice president’s decision to run this ad appeals more to where he is now in this race than to Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran,” said Chris Meagher, spokesperson for the Buttigieg campaign.

Biden said during a Friday night debate that he is likely to struggle in the New Hampshire competition, which Sanders won over 20 percentage points during his 2016 campaign. Biden hopes to remain viable through South Carolina, which votes at the end of the month and is the first on the primary calendar with a large black population.

According to public opinion polls, Buttigieg is struggling to get support with black voters, and Biden hopes Buttigieg’s early momentum will be blunted when the campaign goes south.

“This is a diverse party,” said Biden. “It is why we are strong. Our nominee must reflect that power.”

Biden and others in the race, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar have also given targeted warnings in recent days about what they see as the risks of nominating Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist.

Klobuchar turned to that criticism in the debate and was the only candidate who raised a hand when moderators asked if anyone was worried about Sanders at the top of the ticket. On Saturday, Klobuchar said that the moment proved that she is not afraid to say what she thinks.

“People know that I am honest and I tell them the truth,” she said. Klobuchar also announced to voters that its campaign had raised $ 1.5 million since the debate.

Warren, who represents neighboring Massachusetts in the Senate, also needs a strong finish in New Hampshire to prove her viability of the campaign in the primary. As she talked to supporters before knocking on doors, she noted that it was three years ago that Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Admonished her on the senate floor with the phrase “nevertheless, she insisted” – an expression that Warren has turned into a motto for her campaign.

“I have won invincible battles almost all my life,” she said.

