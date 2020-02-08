Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden would not reject one of his supporters who made racist statements and would reject his colleague Tom Steyer’s request for the New Hampshire democratic debate on Friday.

Steyer confronted Biden during a discussion about the race. Steyer claimed that South Carolina state senator Dick Harpootlian, who supports the Biden campaign, made racist comments about a person associated with Steyer’s campaign. The state’s Black Caucus legislature condemned Harpootlian’s statements and asked Biden to reject them earlier in the week.

“Joe, I ask you to come with me and the Black Caucus legislature and deny Dick Harpootlian, and what he had to say was wrong,” said Steyer. “I’m asking you to join us. Be on the right.”

Advertisement

Biden rejected Steyer’s offer and campaigned for his support from the black voters.

“I’m asking you to join me,” answered Biden. “And take part in the support that I have from the overwhelming number of members of this Black Kaukus. I have more support in South Carolina in the Black Kaukus and in the black community than anyone else. Double what you or anyone else Has.”

Senator Bernie Sanders contested Biden’s claim and the discussion broke up briefly. However, Steyer did not drop the topic and asked Biden to reject the statements and the state senator a second time.

“Joe, I want an answer,” Steyer said minutes later. “I think you should come and reject the statements made by this man, who were overtly racist, who were wrong, and which the Black Caucus legislature is against. I ask you to join us and do the right thing.”

“I’ve already spoken to Dick Harpootlian,” said Biden, declining to call Steyer again. “And I think he’s sorry for what he said.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden participated in the Democratic Presidential Debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 7, 2020.

Joe Raedle / Getty

Biden’s night started somewhat oddly when he apparently admitted that Senator Bernie Sanders would likely win the New Hampshire area code. The Vice President’s first question concerned his miserable performance in the Iowa caucus, where he ended up in fourth place far from his expectations.

“I scored a goal in Iowa, and I’m likely to score a goal here,” Biden replied to moderator George Stephanopoulos. “Traditionally, Bernie won about 20 points last time, and it’s usually the neighboring senators who do well.”

The New Hampshire area code is scheduled for Tuesday, and Nevada’s rallies will follow on February 22. Biden may have a better chance the following week in the South Carolina primaries, though most of the current polls were conducted before Iowa’s results became known and the Harpootlian controversy was reported.

Advertisement