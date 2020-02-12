Advertisement

Nobody seriously expected Joe Biden to come to New Hampshire, Van Bernie Sanders back yard, and come out with a win, but it’s hard to turn fifth. As with Iowa a week earlier, the former vice president – the old national leader, the candidate for “eligibility” – had to compete at least. Yet he somehow managed to do even worse in New Hampshire, by not cracking double digits and pressing some supporters on the panic button. “This is terrible,” a Biden adviser told Politico after the chatter of the Granite State. “We are all scared.”

In the extend Pete Buttigieg in Tuesday’s primary agenda, Sanders firmly established himself as the leader for the Democratic nomination – a disturbing development for the party’s established wing that once regarded Biden as the centrist counterweight to the Vermont senator. But after back-to-back shellackings in the first two games, it is no longer clear that Biden is that guy. His lackluster finish in Iowa and New Hampshire hit him on the back and tried not to win an ideological battle with Sanders for the soul of the party, but simply to stay in the race. “Although it is true, there is a lot of awareness and good feelings towards the vice-president because of his association with [Barack Obama], that familiarity and goodwill does not remain without some cultivation and some work, ” Gilda Cobb-Hunter, a representative of the state of South Carolina, told the New York Times.

Biden has awakened much of his hope to win that state, as well as the Nevada caucus, which is the next in the primary parade. Those contests and the Super Tuesday states next month have more diverse constituencies than overwhelming white voters from Iowa and New Hampshire, and are therefore seen as a more favorable land. “We’re going to continue,” Biden said Tuesday, “and we’re going to win in Nevada and in South Carolina.” But as Cobb-Hunter suggested to the Times, his success is far from self-evident. Biden still has a narrow lead in polling averages in Nevada, and a more robust lead in average South Carolina surveys. However, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg bring strong polling numbers in South Carolina, even if it has focused on bombing the airwaves for Super Tuesday. And although they have difficulty supporting the drawings of black voters, Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar left New Hampshire with momentum after an impressive third place.

“Black voters in South Carolina love Joe Biden, trust Joe Biden and respect Joe Biden,” mayor of Columbia Steve Benjamin, a Bloomberg supporter, told the Washington Post. “But they are pragmatic and want to win and beat Trump. If your number one argument is eligible and you cannot crack the top four in two or three states in a row, then that is a difficult argument to make. “The confidence crisis in Biden can extend to fundraising, which has already been delayed and allowed to dry up further, leaving him with limited resources to compete.

Openly, the Biden campaign has been given a brave face and a provocative tone. “It’s not over yet, man,” Biden said Tuesday evening in South Carolina. “We have just started.” And indeed, it is too early to write off one of the leading candidates. But his shameful stumbles in Iowa and New Hampshire have raised the alarm. “There is blood in the water,” Quentin James, executive director of the Collective, a political committee that supports African-American candidates, Politico said. “Black voters are now starting to leave him … A big reason why many black voters were with Biden was that they thought he was the best person to beat Trump. And they thought a reason for that was that he had the support of white voters. Now they see that he has done so badly with white voters and he no longer looks like the candidate for election. “

