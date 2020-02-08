Advertisement

Former Vice President Joe Biden caused a stir at Friday’s eighth democratic debate.

The former vice president, whom President Donald Trump called “Sleepy Joe”, often shouted at his answers to basic debate questions.

Advertisement

Biden finished fourth in Iowa, forcing the Vice President to do better in the debates.

During the debate, Biden also picked up a fountain pen on the podium and clenched his fist to emphasize his points.

It was a sudden change for Biden, who often suffered from gaffes and brain freezes on stage during his responses in previous debates and occasionally stumbled across statistics.

The shouting was common when Biden highlighted his Senator record, which his fellow candidates had criticized in previous debates.

Joe Biden about US soldiers who suffered traumatic brain injuries after the Iranian missile attack: “What did the President say? He said headaches … that’s all they are. This guy doesn’t deserve to be commander in chief Day!” https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Y5i3GdZ4Jy

– ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden: “Col. Vindman was kicked out of the White House today … (Pres. Trump) should have won a medal for Vindman and not for Rush Limbaugh.”

Joe Biden asked the crowd to stand up and applaud Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman. https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/aWoLr6u10V

– ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

Joe Biden about Medicare for All: “Bernie says he wrote the damn thing – but he doesn’t want to tell us what the damn thing will cost.” https://t.co/Rhy9aOaDTU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/dU6GXSkhjZ

– ABC News (@ABC) February 8, 2020

The change was also noted by several discussion viewers on Twitter.

BIDEN: I’m the only one who has beaten the NRA twice! I’m setting up drug courts! I invested a billion dollars to fight opiate addiction! Am I on a roll? Does that partially scream? Have I solved a problem? Where am I?! WHERE AM I?! #Debate

– Paul Walter Hauser (@PaulWHauser) February 8, 2020

Biden has 150% more energy in this debate than anyone else, and is basically constantly in a state of screaming. Fourth place lit a fire under his bum.

– Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) February 8, 2020

Literally screaming biden to get the necessary recognition for setting up drug courts is … something

– Akela Lacy (@akela_lacy) February 8, 2020

I wish Biden would stop yelling at me

– AG (@AndyGlockner) February 8, 2020

I feel like screaming for two hours?

– Rat King (@MikeIsaac) February 8, 2020

Biden recalled in the middle of the healthcare system that he had to start screaming to convince voters that he had the energy to do it. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/8AO7liTyQE

– Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) February 8, 2020

Biden screams. And crazy.

– Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 8, 2020

Why am I still watching Joe Biden shake his fist on my TV and scream, I was there to speak to someone who challenges him about something?

– andi zeisler (@andizeisler) February 8, 2020

Whenever I see Biden on the debate stage, I can’t help but think that he sounds like he has never been on a debate stage. The screaming, the hasty answers, ect. How can he not do better?

– MichaelStarr Hopkins (@Theonlyhonest) February 8, 2020

Advertisement