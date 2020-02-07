Advertisement

Former Republican Joe Walsh (R-IL) ended his long view of the Republican presidency against President Donald Trump on Friday, on CNN’s New Day, and admitted that the president was “unbeatable” after only 1 percent of the vote Iowa GOP Caucuses.

Former US MP Joe Walsh ends his main Republican challenge against Trump

“(Trump) cannot be stopped within the Republican Party. Nobody can beat him. It is Trump’s party … It is not a party. It is a cult.” Https://t.co/VntLFoYj9U pic.twitter.com/JagOIRBFvo

Advertisement

– New Day (@NewDay) February 7, 2020

A partial copy is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: The question remains who won the Democratic Caucuses in Iowa, the Republican side was much clearer. President Trump won with 97 percent of the vote. Joe Walsh received approximately 1 percent of the vote. You have something to say this morning.

JOE WALSH: I am ending my candidacy as President of the United States. You see, I figured it out because I thought it was really important that there was a Republican every day who called on this President how unfit he was. I want to stop Trump, I think he’s a threat to this country. It cannot be stopped within the Republican Party. Nobody can beat him. It’s Trump’s party. It’s not a party, it’s a cult. You can’t beat him in Republican primary school, so there’s no reason for me or a candidate to join there. The party has become a cult.

JOHN BERMAN: They thought there was a way to convince the Republicans in these states. What has changed?

WALSH: I didn’t see how iconic the party was. Ten states across the country cancel primaries and caucuses there, the contracting states are obliged to Trump. The conservative media world, Fox News and everything else wouldn’t give me the time of day. I am a Republican presidential candidate, but they bow to their king. And when I talked to the Republican voters every day, I was convinced that these people had nothing but lies and falsehoods about President Trump and that they cannot be got back.

BERMAN: You are from the Republican race, now what?

WALSH: The same. I will do anything to stop Trump. I think this is one of the rare moments in American history when conservatives and liberals, republicans and democrats, independents and moderates have to come together and stop this guy. It is everything our founding fathers feared. I can’t stop him in a Republican primary school, but I can do my best to stop him outside of an elementary school by bringing people together.

BERMAN: They will try to choose the democratic candidate. Do you want to say that?

WALSH: Every democrat. Donald Trump is a dictator, he is a king. It is literally the biggest threat to this country. Any democrat would now be better than Trump in the White House.

Advertisement