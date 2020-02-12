Advertisement

In a game that held Vanderbilt fans for most of the game and put them in place, the Commodores eventually fell into the hands of John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Although the final score was 78-64, the game was much closer than the score would indicate.

This was the second meeting between the two teams this season, with Kentucky ending Vanderbilt with a score of 71-62 in their first matchup in Lexington at the end of January.

Advertisement

The first 20 minutes

Just like in the first game, Vanderbilt dominated the first half. After Scottie Pippen Jr. had opened the score at 6:52 PM, Vandy spent the entire first half in front. The “Dores would after the first half take a 36-27 advantage in half time with eight three-pointers of black and gold. Five separate Commodores each had at least one triple at rest.

With a score of 36-27 at the break, the Wildcats entered new terrain and marked their biggest rest deficit of the season. It was a little less than two weeks ago where another hot start from Vandy pushed them to the locker room with a 35-28 lead over Kentucky.

#Vandy led the final 18:52 in the first half against #Kentucky.

The score was 0-0 during the first 1:08.

The resting time of 36-27 is # Kentucky’s largest of the season.

The previous? January 29 vs #Vandy who led 35-28 in the half.

– Jack Gentry (@jackagentry) 12 February 2020

And just like the first date between these two programs, Vanderbilt’s lead would not last.

Another lead evaporates

Vandy’s first-year head coach, Jerry Stackhouse, has spent part of this season harping on the slow start of the Commodores until the second half. This game was no different.

“We’re not going to win many games if we have ten assists in the first half and only three in the second half,” said Stackhouse, who was satisfied with the commitment of his team, but not happy with the lack of ball movement later in the game. “That’s not who we are. That’s not how we play.”

After a tough sprint from rest, Kentucky brought Vanderbilt’s lead back to 44-42. After a layout from Pippen Jr. the Wildcats went back with a 17-2 run to take their turn in the driver’s seat, ahead of 59-48 with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

Vanderbilt narrowed the lead to five with four minutes to play, but the young Kentucky stars were just too much.

The point guard of the Wildcats and the projected lottery attempt, Tyrese Maxey ended with 26 points, most of which came from his ability to use his speed to defeat the defense of the floor. Immanuel Quickley finished with 18 points while Ashton Hagans dropped 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Four Commodores ended in double digits. Saben Lee had a team high of 20 points. Pippen Jr. followed with 13 in the night, while Dylan Disu ended with his fourth double-double of the year and his second against Kentucky with 12 points and 10 boards. Evans finished the pack with 10 points, all of which came in the first half.

“He teaches these children how to play basketball,” said Coach Cal during his work in the first season as head coach for Vanderbilt.

“I would not want to play Vandy anymore. It is clear that he has a good relationship with them because they are fighting for him.”

Coach Cal about what Jerry Stackhouse is doing well with this # Vandy team. pic.twitter.com/UB9ShpQ0hk

– Jack Gentry (@jackagentry) 12 February 2020

Next one

The next step for Vanderbilt is a trip to Gainesville, Florida, where the Gators are looking for a four-way exit with six wins in the SEC. Vandy was able to scare Florida in their first meeting, although the Gators could survive the “Dores 61-55.

Advertisement