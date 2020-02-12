Advertisement

A few months after John Legere got the top job at T-Mobile in 2012, Verizon was running a commercial degrading competitor because of its lower network coverage. Some people around Légère were angry, but the boss was happy. “We made the list, they talked about us,” he remembered me years later. “They will regret the day they put us on this list.”

T-Mobile led the industry year after year, outperforming Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. The fourth quarter of 2019 was the 27th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile won at least 1 million new customers – 1.9 million more. A good T-Mobile quarter is better than a competitor’s entire year. As a result, T-Mobile’s share price has increased six-fold since it went public in 2013. (Verizon’s stock price has only risen by 9% since then, and AT & T’s by 2%.)

Casual is a journey that will go down in history as one of the greatest turnaround stories of all time, competing with Lou Gerstner at IBM or Steve Jobs at Apple.

He took a fading, also fourth place, that struggled to stay relevant and built a titan that drove the wireless industry. If Legay’s deal to take the sprint off Masayoshi Son finally comes to a standstill in a few weeks, the combined company will rank second in the industry by some standards and is likely to reach over $ 100 billion in the stock market.

Not many people outside of T-Mobile joined Legere’s vision when he stormed the CES in 2013, declaring that T-Mobile would become the “uncarrier” and abolish the two-year contracts. Along the way, T-Mobile has spent all types of customer-hated “features” on wireless tariffs, including roaming fees, data overflow fees, and international usage fees. Don’t forget the numerous clever marketing campaigns, such as the time when free pizzas were given away.

Executives from competing aviation companies scolded the warm, magenta T-shirt that Legere wore, claiming that his early success was unsustainable, uneconomical, and downright fake. Nobody says that anymore. When active hedge fund Elliott Management published a lengthy letter last year questioning AT & T’s strategy, Legere’s company called the model for success: “T-Mobile was the disruptive innovator.”

Of course, just like Jobs and Gerstner, Legere benefited from some powers that were beyond his control, such as the smartphone revolution, which caused massive growth for the entire mobile communications industry. And he had a powerful team, starting with Sievert, including network genius Neville Ray, funding the Wiz Braxton Carter, and customer support guru Callie Field. I recorded her approach in a report two years ago.

Now Legere is on the other side of his journey with T-Mobile. After eight years as CEO, the technology and telecommunications executive resigns at the end of April and hands the reins over to the trusted lieutenant Mike Sievert. Legere hasn’t said much about what he’s going to do next, although we know that despite rumors, he won’t be leading banana real estate startup WeWork (this job went to an actual real estate manager).

When Legere sits in his corner office on the 10th floor in Bellevue, Washington, and maybe packs his Segway and T-Mobile sneakers with the T-Mobile brand that he gives to his visitors, he undoubtedly smiles and thinks about his next challenge. It should be a pretty good story.

