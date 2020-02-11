Advertisement

John Records Landecker, the Chicago radio icon who inspired a generation of rock’n’roll disc jockeys across the country, was selected for inclusion in the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcasting Hall of Fame, writes Robert Feder.

“I can only say thank you,” Landecker told me on Monday. “I’m totally humbled by this incredible, unexpected honor.”

Former Chicago NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame candidates include Larry Lujack, Dick Orkin, Tom Joyner, Wally Phillips, Harry Caray and Paul Harvey. Landecker will be honored on April 20 at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“John Records Landecker has profoundly influenced radio and inspired generations of new talent,” said Steve Newberry, executive vice president of NAB, in a statement. “His inclusion in the Broadcasting Hall of Fame symbolizes the personal connection between DJs and their audience and how innovative personalities can influence the radio program.”

Landecker became the legend of the top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM from 1972 to 1981 when it attracted millions of listeners across the country with “Boogie Check” and “Americana Panorama”. (See this award-winning documentary, “Studio A: A Profile of a Disc Jockey”, which was produced in 1977.)

Visit robertfeder.com for the full report and more Chicago news.

