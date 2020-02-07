Advertisement

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider is, according to his ex-wife, a miserly gun son … who claims that he owes her 7 figures and that she takes extreme measures to get it.

John’s ex, Elvira Schneider, claims the actor owes her more than $ 1 million in unpaid spousal support 4 years ago.

According to Elvira, Bo Duke cut her $ 1,115,824. And you thought Boss Hogg was mad?!? Incidentally, this massive number includes a previously agreed interest rate of 10 percent.

As we reported for the first time, John was sentenced to pay $ 18,911 per month as early as September 2016, when they were still working on the divorce. They finally reached an agreement last August and his monthly nut jumped to $ 25,000,

John’s ex thinks he shouldn’t have a problem pulling himself together – she claims he’ll raise $ 172,777 a month!

If he can’t pay everything in one go, don’t worry … Elvira has a plan. She asked the court to give her part of John’s income from 30 different studios and production companies that pay him.

