UNIONDALE, NY. – Steve Johnson prevailed against his American compatriot Tennys Sandgren in the first round of the New York Open on Monday evening with 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

It was Sandgren’s first game since Roger Federer in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. Sandgren had seven match balls, but was unable to get rid of the 20-time Grand Slam champion in Melbourne.

Sandgren, number 5 in this tournament, was not as close to winning this tournament as Johnson controlled the crucial tie-breaker.

Johnson had fallen on Federer in the first round of the Australian Open and won his first ATP Tour of the season on Monday.

Also on Monday, Miomir Kecmanovic from Serbia, who was seeded sixth, defeated the American Tommy Paul 6: 4 and 6: 2. The Italian Andreas Seppi overtook Damir Dzumhur from Bosnia-Herzegovina 6: 3, 1: 6, 7: 6 (6).

