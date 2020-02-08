Advertisement

Jon Jones Loved the first fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedow – but told TMZ Sports If they let it go back, expect another long night for the Irish.

It’s no secret that Conor desperately wants a second hit against Khabib after he left UFC 229 in October 2018. Khabib recently said he was not interested in allowing this “idiot” to rematch.

But it is very likely that it will happen – so we asked Jon Jones who he would choose if they did do it again,

“If I put my money on it, I would definitely go with Khabib,” said Jones … “Definitely.”

“I think the cards are always somehow in Khabib’s hands. But Conor definitely has a chance.”

Jon says he believes wrestlers usually have the advantage of being able to determine whether the fight goes on the mat or not – and apparently Khabib has the superior core game.

Oh, and if Khabib REALLY shoots down A $ 100 million offer, Jon joked. “Give me the money! I’ll whistle [McGregor’s] ass for the homeboys!”

