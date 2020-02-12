Dublin football defender Jonny Cooper has confirmed he’s available for his seasonal return against Donegal on Saturday.

Jonny Cooper at the launch of Avonmre Protein Gold. Photo: INPHO / James Crombie

The 30-year-old is one of a number of seasoned stars, including Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey, Diarmuid Connolly and Con O’Callaghan, who are not yet in the Allianz League this season.

The five-time All-Ireland champion has played three games, drawn with Kerry and Monaghan and defeated Mayo to bring the pace to four with Tyrone and Galway.

Cooper, who was knocked out in a draw against All-Ireland against Kerry last year, announced that he had taken a long winter break and spent part of the closed season visiting AFL clubs in Australia to gather information.

“The hand is high,” Cooper confirmed his availability to play against Donegal. “There are thirty guys, or certainly so much training. So yes, I’m in the mix and trying to see if he involves me in any way.

“I came back from vacation later. I came back on January 18th. I came back slowly enough, but it was always the plan to take my time and do a few things (sorted). I’m also learning at the moment, so I try to find the balance, I think, but also the fitness. “

The Na Fianna man visited the Saracens Rugby Club after the 2018 championship and took a trip to Australia last winter for more information, this time from the Aussie Rules Clubs Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney Giants (GWS).

When asked what information he got from his visits, Cooper said, “It was rather behaviors that looked at things globally, such as facilities and athletes, and what they do. For me personally, it is rather behaviors and more subtle areas that you wouldn’t know Don’t pick up on a book or article without seeing it with your own eyes. “

