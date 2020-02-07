Advertisement

Jordan Belfortwill not be shown Bernie Madoff All sympathy for his request to be released from prison prematurely due to an incurable disease … and he also does not believe that the judge will do so.

The “Wolf of Wall Street” has a certain story with the notorious mastermind of the Ponzi scheme, but he tells TMZ anyway … The idea that Madoff was released after he was sentenced to 150 years is absolutely ridiculous.

Belfort says that Madoff was sentenced to life imprisonment for a reason – because his crimes were horrific, had a devastating impact on people’s lives, and resulted in suicides … including his own sons. Jordan sees no reason to let a guy like that off the hook, even though Madoff claims he only has one 18 months to go because of kidney failure.

As for her personal beef … Belfort reminds us that Madoff followed him when Bernie was the chair of NASDAQ. Jordan admits this was justified, but says Madoff has only distracted attention from his own heinous crimes … the ultimate hypocritical move.

Belfort admits that if he initially received a shorter prison sentence and served a large part of it, he would be ready to exonerate Madoff, but life is life, and that’s the point … so the wolf.

