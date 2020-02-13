There are many reasons why you might know Jordan Fisher. Gen Z-ers may still remember him from Disney Channel Liv and Maddie and Teen Beach Movie. Broadway fans know him because of his role as John Laurens / Philip Hamilton in the hit musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda and because of his appearance in Grease Live! and rent: Live. Nearly two million video gamers have streamed him Fortnite with the Twitch gaming platform and the audience saw him shine and make his way to the win at Dancing With the Stars in 2017.

Now, with a role in Netflix’s To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You as a love interest for Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor), Fisher can add a bona fide heartbreaker to this growing collection of diverse credits. That is as long as the viewer does not revolt when his character, the sweet and intellectual John Ambrose McClaren, steals the spotlight from Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky.

When To All the Boys I Loved Before before Netflix was hit in 2018, it soon became an outbreak between the series of romantic comedies from Netflix such as Set It Up and The Kissing Booth. Although the streamer is typically tight about his stats, Netflix named To All the Boys as one of his “most viewed original films ever with a strong repeat,” Variety said. The budding romance of Lara Jean and Peter forms the core of the film, which is based on Jenny Han’s YA novels of the same name. The two enter into a faux relationship to make others jealous – especially Peter’s ex and the boyfriend of Lara Jean’s older sister. Shock of all shocks, the “fake” relationship eventually gives way to something real, and the swoon-worthy, knee-bending final kiss of the film is one for the rom-com books.

John Ambrose McClaren is of the “marriage type”

To All the Boys 2, from February 12 before Valentine’s Day, has the hard task of convincing viewers that Peter may not be perfect. In an early scene where the couple has their first date in a luxury restaurant, Peter explains that beautiful place settings have two forks in case you drop one. He knocks one of his forks on the floor, the wrong move at a time when Lara Jean is seriously enthusiastic about her very first real date. Shrink.

This offers Fisher’s John Ambrose a chance to dive in. John Ambrose – one of Lara Jean’s former infatuations who accidentally received a private love letter in the first movie – starts in a nursing home after Peter blew, from his girlfriend’s volunteer work to go elsewhere with his jock friends. It turns out that Lara Jean’s unrequited crush on her childhood friend was not at all unanswered. Although Peter may be a popular athlete to spare with charm, John Ambrose of Model U.N. likes to hang out with older people and play the piano. It is the perfect love story … or not?

Fisher, 25, has a certain amount of respect for John Ambrose, whom he sees as a different kind of prospect for Lara Jean. “Peter Kavinsky in high school and college is pretty good, but John Ambrose is of the marriage type,” the actor, who himself is engaged to his old childhood friend, told TIME in an email.

Viewers seemed to agree with that sentiment. Within hours of the release of the film, Twitter was on fire with John Ambrose fever.

While fans inevitably debate the pros and cons of the great John Ambrose vs. Peter Kavinsky match, Fisher will focus on another love story that unfolds before a live audience, in his third week with Best Evan Hansen in the Broadway blockbuster in New York’s music box theater.

“The whole idea as an actor is that you disappear”

In Dear Evan Hansen, Fisher plays an extremely frightened high school student who becomes entangled in a web of lies that threatens every relationship in his life. The plot of the show, which involves suicide among teenagers, is sometimes devastating. Evan Hansen and John Ambrose are completely different characters, just like the tones of the two projects. Fisher says that challenge is part of his passion as a performer. “That is a film and that is Broadway and that is acting and that creates. The whole idea as an actor is that you disappear,” Fisher TIME said, hours before he entered the stage on Wednesday evening. “If someone both the film and Dear Evan Hansen “Yes, it will be a bit of a culture shock for them, but that is the goal as an actor to create that separation.”

Jordan Fisher as Evan Hansen in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway

Nathan Johnson

“The complexity of this boy is like climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, “Fisher said he played Evan Hansen in a press release prior to his opening last month. His casting also makes history, as he is the first person in color to head the Tony-winning show in his title role, which Ben Platt was created in 2015.

Fisher considers himself a “Renaissance man”

For his major breakthrough (or breaks, depending on who you ask), Fisher moved to L.A. from his hometown of Birmingham, Ala. He quickly earned roles on Nickelodeon’s iCarly and ABC Family’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager at the age of 17. Fisher admits that in the following years his varying work on TV, in the theater and the music industry (he started releasing original music in 2014 and can be seen on the Moana soundtrack) has positioned him as a ‘renaissance man’. Just take his Twitter bio for example, which reads: “actor. Recording artist. Gamer. Pennant. Songwriter. Many other things.”

That he is a ‘gamer’ is perhaps the most Renaissance-like characteristic of all, in a very modern way. Like 2019 TIME 100 Honoree Ninja, Fisher is one of the best-known faces of the fast-growing video game streaming industry, which is essentially the game version of online influencing. He works with Twitch, a live stream service that lets fans around the world watch their favorite celebrities, and is known to use his singing and dancing skills online to his advantage, entertaining with more than just his gaming skills. Fans pay for a monthly subscription to watch Fisher’s streams without ads and for some other benefits.

Epic Games, which owns Fortnite, clearly noticed its broad appeal. Last month Fortnite created a new “emote”, a dance that characters can do in the game, based on a dance he posted on TikTok. The company also tapped him to organize the first Fortnite World Cup last summer.

Although he will be busy for the rest of his 16-week run on Broadway, gaming remains a huge passion and an important measure of his career. “To me, art is art and entertainment is entertainment, and over the past 16 years I have created a world where I never really had to choose anything above the other, and luckily I love all the things I do,” he said.

Sitting at this curious and unique crossroads of fame, Fisher said he would like to bring together all his interests. And the fact that all his activities include people with such different backgrounds – the video game, music theater and rom com communities don’t usually overlap – is particularly exciting for him. He asks: “When it comes to video games, it has always included art, film, acting and music, so why doesn’t that belong in the same room as Broadway and rom-coms?”

Fisher hopes that by refusing to choose one art form, he can arouse different interests within his diverse demography of fans. “The fact that the game community is really interested in what I do in all my other spaces, whether it’s music or Broadway or movie or television, it just helps with the story and it is exciting for me, especially if someone is a fan anything, too, “he said.

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan

