The daughter of the controversial Canadian author Jordan Peterson says that her father is recovering in Russia from “physical dependence” to anti-anxiety drugs.

Mikhaila Peterson says in a YouTube video that her father was prescribed a low dose of Benzodiazepine a few years ago after a severe autoimmune reaction to food.

She says the dose was increased after his wife was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April and had been dependent on the psychoactive drug for the past eight months.

The 28-year-old says her father went to Russia for a medical detox after several failed treatment attempts in North American hospitals.

Mikhaila says that her father’s health is now improving after a four-week intensive care ward, but he still has a long way to full recovery.

Jordan Peterson became famous as a self-help guru who previously made headlines because of his opposition to Bill C-16, which extends legal rights to transgenders in Canada.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 8, 2020.

