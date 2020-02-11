Advertisement

The founder of the South African multi-grammy award-winning music group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Joseph Shabalala, reported on Tuesday. He was 78 years old.

Shabalala died Tuesday morning in a hospital in the capital, Pretoria. His family confirmed this to the local media. The group confirmed the news on social media and said, “Through your music and the millions you have come into contact with, you will live forever.”

Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala

Our founder, our teacher and above all our father left us today for eternal peace. We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. You will live forever through your music and the millions you have come into contact with. pic.twitter.com/2eDNFDUAGf

– Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) February 11, 2020

He is world famous for his direction of the choir group founded in 1964, which became known worldwide and works with Paul Simon on the album “Graceland” and others. The haunting, often a cappella singing style, known as Isicathamiya, helped make the group one of South Africa’s best known artists on the world stage.

In this March 1993 file photo, Joseph Shabalala, founder of South African Ladysmith Black Mambazo, is in the front left and Paul Simon in the front right as they pose for a photo.

AP

The South African government paid tribute to the musician and tweeted: “We would like to express our condolences to Joseph Shabalala, the founder of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo group.” BBC News reports that it was added in Xhosa: “Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile”. (Rest in peace, father, your race is over.)

We would like to express our condolences to Joseph Shabalala, the founder of the Ladysmith Black Mambazo group. Ulale ngoxolo Tata ugqatso lwakho ulufezile. #RIPJosephShabalala (Photo: Flicker: Seth Gordon) pic.twitter.com/Sazg9hoWew

– South African Government (@GovernmentZA) February 11, 2020

Death was announced when the country was ready to celebrate 30 years after Nelson Mandela’s release from prison, which led to the end of the brutal system of racial oppression known as apartheid.

“(Mandela) was a loyal supporter of Ladysmith Black Mambazo, who had the honor to be part of the cultural program at the Nobel Celebration where our founding president received the Nobel Peace Prize,” said the South African Presidency.

Shabalala retired from Ladysmith Black Mambazo in 2014 but occasionally performed at his events. He had been hospitalized several times since 2017.

“The group (Ladysmith Black Mambazo) is touring the US, but they have been informed and devastated because the group is a family,” manager Xolani Majozi told Timeslive, the local media broadcaster.

Majozi said the group would cancel their trip and return to South Africa.

