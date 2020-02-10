Advertisement

An important character who came alive from Power is Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora.) But he thereby lost his family.

The cast of Power celebrated the final in the PaleyCenter on 7 February. Showbiz Cheat Sheet spoke with Sikora about the final and that rumor from Tommy. Discover what the actor hopes to explore with his character in the future. WARNING SEASON FINAL SPOILERS!

Joseph Sikora said that real life played a role in his last scene with Omari Hardwick

Joseph Sikora at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6

Tommy found Ghost (Omari Hardwick) while he was dying. It is clear that despite their problems they still had a lot of love for each other. The actor spoke about how real life helped with the emotional scene.

“It was very emotional just to know that I could no longer trade with my friend and that it was the end of an era and I really felt that,” he told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “So art imitates life. And if it does, I think you can use those emotions. “

The actor added, “I hope you can see it on the screen.” That’s not the only emotional farewell Tommy had in the last season of Power. He was also told by his mother, Kate (Patricia Kalember.) Is that really the end of their relationship?

“I think it’s pretty close,” Sikora replied. “I think that is being rejected by your parents. I think that it takes a lot of time to make up for it and that the way she rejected him was so complicated that he left that part of himself in Queens or Long Island where she lives, you know, but he left it to his mother. “

Chances are that Sikora will continue to play the character with the sequel in the future. But it is still not confirmed. There was a rumor that Tommy got his own show.

He said the photo is not about a Tommy spin-off

Sikora previously posted a photo on Instagram with a hat on with the text “TOMMY Season One”. Fans began to wonder if this was a sign that the character got its own show, but the actor revealed the story behind that photo.

“I posted that photo to support a show starring Edie Falco, Tommy,” the actor said. But people ran with it and I am satisfied. I think that showed people that the champion of people, Tommy Patrick Egan, is in high demand. Let’s see what happens next! “

Tommy manages to escape and go to California. Sikora continued to talk about where things from the final could go for his character.

“I think Tommy has been the catalyst for most of the show action. So for me, I’d like to see his thoughts and thoughts, the thoughts that made the man, “he said. “And I think where Tommy is now, he’s sort of an empty barrel and some sort of shell. So let’s see if we have it full.”

He continued: “Will that be St. Tommy we have always known? I think so. But of course it is intrinsically different because it is in a different place. So I would like to see this a bit slower and then light up boom. Because that Tommy is zero to 60 and really gets the thoughts and emotions that have made him the person we know he is. “

Fans will have to wait to see if there is more in store for Tommy. Power Book II will premiere on June at 8 p.m. ET / 7 PM CDT.

