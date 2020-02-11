Advertisement

Wales has received mixed injury news when there is a Guinness Six Nations fight against France next week.

Wing Josh Adams, who has scored 10 goals in his last nine tests, had to give up after a blow to the hip after the 14:24 loss to Ireland three days ago.

However, the Welsh Rugby Union announced that the top scorer in the 2019 World Cup will be back in training this week.

Gloucester defender Owen Williams will miss the rest of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

SQUAD UPDATE ATE @ owenwillz10 was excluded from the rest of the #GuinnessSixNations Welsh campaign after hurting the Achilles tendon while warming up in Dublin: https://t.co/nOSQsqrKV3 ⠀

Pob dymuniad da am wellhad buan, Owen. pic.twitter.com/f3me8vULo2

– Welsh Rugby Union (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 11, 2020

Williams, who can take on the role of fly-half and center player, was injured during the warm-up in Dublin.

Williams, who was replaced by Jarrod Evans as substitute, won all three internationals in Wales in 2017 and has had an injury break in his career since then.

Although Williams’ loss is a blow, there will also be a significant relief for Adams to recover quickly.

He quickly developed into one of the star men in Wales and claims a hat-trick attempt in the 42-0 win against Italy 10 days ago. Josh Adams scores against Italy (Adam Davy / PA)

Johnny McNicholl took over from him in Dublin, but it would have been a hard blow if Adams had left the race.

Wales’ next game against France will take place on February 22nd in Cardiff. They have to win to take advantage of their title chances.

And they have to do without the Saracens wing or full-back Liam Williams, who has not played in the semi-finals of the World Cup since his ankle injury last October.

Liam Williams could be available when Wales meet England in Twickenham on March 7th in the penultimate round of this year’s competition.

