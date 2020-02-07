Advertisement

Novaya Gazeta reporter Elena Milashina, who helped uncover Chechen’s gay cleansing, was attacked. (Screenshot via the Moscow Times / Facebook)

A journalist who has worked to uncover the horrors of gay cleansing in Chechnya has spoken out after brutally beating 15 “gangsters”.

Countless queer men suffered torture and brutal beatings for weeks during a targeted attack by pro-Kremlin leader Ramzan Kadyrov in a terrible turning point in the country’s long history of abuse of rights.

Local authorities denied that crackdowns had ever occurred, but journalist Elena Milashina and human rights lawyer Marina Dubrovina publicized numerous cases of kidnapped gay men.

However, the two were allegedly assaulted when they returned to their hotel in Gronzy on Thursday evening from a group of 15 men and women, the opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta writes.

What happened?

Milashina and Dubrovina returned from a cafe across the street from the hotel, they said.

The gang allegedly lurked in the lobby and waited for the couple before jumping on them.

Milashina said the women attacked first while she and Dubrovina were waiting for an elevator.

After a while, the men started their attack. At least one man is said to have filmed the attack.

“They surrounded us with the elevator and started pushing back,” the journalist reported on Facebook.

“They grabbed our necks and heads and hit our heads against the marble floor, slapped my stomach and pulled my hair.”

Milashina believes the incident is related to her local work, and the group knew from her whereabouts from a previous social media post.

“Of course it is an organized attack. It is the latest in a series of attacks on human rights defenders, journalists and lawyers in Chechnya,” she told Radio Ekho Moskvy on Friday.

Both Milashina and Dubrovina were treated by medical professionals. She later posted a photo on Facebook that showed a bruise on her head.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović condemned Friday’s attack as “the latest in a series of worrying attacks on human rights defenders and critics” in Chechnya, the Associated Press reported.

What is gay cleanup in Chechnya?

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, Chechnya, a republic in the mountains of its southern Russian brother, has been struggling with violence.

Being gay in Chechnya, a mainly Muslim nation, is a taboo that pushes the lives of many queer people into private online chat rooms and dark alleys.

But one day all of this changed.

Ramzan Kadyrov, chairman of the Chechen Republic, in which allegations of anti-gay cleansing have been widespread since 2017. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP / Getty Images)

Milashina first reported on the pogrom in 2017, claiming that 100 gay men had been arrested and three killed, which has been widely condemned by activists and lawmakers around the world.

Russian LGBT + activists built underground tunnels and paths to drive men out of the country or to be captured in the relentless campaigns in spring and summer.

Witnesses painted a brutal Chechen regional government playbook in which gay men were bundled in cars, thrown into basements by police stations, or in facilities where they were tortured and starved.

Amin Dzhabrailov Was Electrocuted and Tortured in Chechnya as part of the “Anti-Gay Cleanup” (CBC News)

A man who had escaped the painful clashes explained how “men with guns” stormed into a salon where he had his hair done one day.

They handcuffed him before driving him to a torture center, where he was held with about 17 other queer men for two weeks.

The days passed when the men were abused, electrocuted and mentally unsettled.

“It’s like on the verge of dying, especially when you use this machine that generates electricity,” said the victim.

“I screamed to stop it.”

