TORONTO –

The editor of an independent news center accuses the RCMP of disrupting the work of their reporter during police raids in the Wet’suwet camps, which contributes to a chorus of journalists and interest groups who are allegedly police on freedom of the press.

“We had no contact with (our reporter) for more than eight hours while he was being held by the RCMP; we didn’t know where he was, “Ethan Cox, editor of Ricochet, told CTVNews.ca.

He calls it “an important flash point for press freedom.”

“Media must be able to move, do their work, they cannot be limited to this level by the RCMP when we talk about raids on completely non-violent and unarmed settlements,” he said.

On-site journalists in BC have been following the clashes between RCMP and Wet’suwet land defenders in the last few days, after the RCMP began to enter Wet’suwet’s area to impose a court order that stopped protesters from blocking of roads.

The protests were launched to keep Coastal GasLink employees out with the aim of constructing a pipeline through the land of Wet’suwet. Although the company has agreements with 20 First Nations Band Council Chiefs along the pipeline path, they do not have permission from Wet’s Wet Hereditary Chiefs.

On December 31, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that protesters could no longer block the Coastal GasLink project.

In order to enforce the ruling, the RCMP, from Thursday onwards, drew camps one by one through Wet’suwet’s camps set up along the Morice West Forest Service Road, arresting demonstrators and expanding an exclusion zone.

The complex situation requires media attention to not only unpack the facts, but also the consequences for reconciliation and indigenous land rights. However, in the last few days, reporters trying to document this action have claimed several times that the RCMP has blocked, detained, or even threatened to arrest them while they were following the protests.

THE RAIDS

Early Thursday morning, before dawn, the first camp of land defenders was raided on the 39-kilometer road along the Morice West Forest Service Road.

RCMP confirmed in a press release that they had arrested six people for obstruction just after 4 o’clock in the morning.

During the raid countless journalists reported that they were instructed not to take photos or to get too close, otherwise they would be arrested.

A press release from the Canadian Association of Journalists described how two reporters who had recorded the arrest of a woman were told to move 100 meters. That is too far for cameras to record what was going on. “

Although the reporters obeyed, CAJ said, they were then detained by the police and removed from the area.

Documentary filmmakers from Mutual Aid Media attended the protest and shared a video with CAJ showing RCMP officers who threatened journalists with arrest on Thursday.

In the video posted on CAJ’s Twitter account, VICE reporter Jesse Winter tells the camera: “I am told that if I do not leave the exclusion zone, I will be arrested.”

“They arrest the press?” Can hear the documentary maker ask.

“Yes, that will be you,” says an officer in the video. He then tells the journalists that they have 10 minutes to leave the area.

After the raids, numerous Canadian and international journalistic organizations condemned reports of press repression, including Reporters Without Borders, Committee to Protect Journalists and Amnesty International.

“These journalists had the right to be there and to document the events in Wet’suwet’s territory without the threat of arrest,” said Alex Neve, Secretary General of Amnesty International Canada, in their statement. “In times of increased tension, concern about human rights violations and the use of police, the role of the media is essential.”

Following the public repercussions, the RCMP issued a statement on Thursday evening that the force “respects the fundamental freedom of the press under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

“Journalists can be sure that the RCMP will make all reasonable efforts to get media personnel as close as possible to the enforcement area, without interference with police operations.”

According to Cox, that was not their first reaction.

He told CTVNews.ca that when he asked RCMP media relations on Thursday morning whether his journalist, Jerome Turner, would be detained for his work, the RCMP replied, “that he would be treated like everyone in the exclusion zone.”

“Your reporter will have the opportunity to leave on his own and return to the access control point at the 27 km mark, or will be arrested,” an RCMP spokesperson said in an email that Cox shared with CTVNews.ca.

The email was posted on Ricochet’s Twitter account, which led to a “huge protest,” Cox said. Hours later, the RCMP published the new Thursday evening statement in which they went back to what they had told Cox.

This new statement clarified that all reporters who were already outside the progress of the RCMP raids would be free to report. Turner was at the 44 km camp at this point and the RCMP had only raided the first camp along the road at a distance of 39 km, Cox said.

On Friday, the RCMP went in to clear the 44 km camp, also known as the Gidimt control point.

Turner and a documentary maker were present, as were four country defenders. Cox said that when the RCMP arrived around noon, the press was instructed where they should stand and they were not allowed to move, although Turner could not get a signal and send updates to his editors.

“He got completely dark,” Cox said, adding that they had no idea if he was safe for hours.

In addition, Turner was not allowed to leave the position that the RCMP had given him to continue to report on another interaction between land defenders and police that took place in a cabin outside his field of vision, Cox said.

The RCMP said in a press release that they have arrested four people.

Turner planned to continue on the way to Unist’s camp to continue his reporting after Gidimt’s checkpoint was cleared, but RCMP told him to leave, according to Cox. Except that the land defenders had blocked the way out at the 27 km mark – in an attempt to stop the RCMP from leaving with the four protesters they had arrested, Cox said.

“So Jerome clearly wanted to go to this blockade and report on it. The RCMP would not allow him to do that, “Cox said.

A legal observer detained with Turner registered an interaction with officers who shared Cox with CTVNews.ca. In the audio recording he asks: “Are we being held now?”

“I think, technically, yes,” replies an officer. “You can’t go that way,” the officer says, referring to the blockade on the road, and “you can’t go that way,” referring to Unist’s camp in the other direction.

The officer described it as “like an arrest, but you are not free to go and you are not being prosecuted.”

Cox said there was no real explanation from on-site officers why Turner was not allowed to report on both stories, while media agents who contacted Cox by email claimed that Turner had not been detained or arrested.

Cox shared all email correspondence from the RCMP with CTVNews.ca.

CTVNews.ca reached to the RCMP about the allegations of Cox and Cpl. Chris Manseau replied that “they are trying to get clarity about the estimated time, circumstance or location where the incidents took place to ensure that we know which records we need to assess for the entire context.

He added that the RCMP documents the events itself and makes efforts to “record all decisions and interactions in support of the directions of the Supreme Court”, to assist in an assessment of the situation.

He then repeated the assurance that journalists can report freely, provided that they do not interfere with police operations.

What exactly interference is is not specified. When Cox asked for clarity, the RCMP replied that “it is not possible to provide a full definition of” interference “because the conclusion depends on supporting facts and circumstances.”

Police said 11 Saturday defenders were arrested after refusing the 27 km mark following the RCMP decision to extend the exclusion zone to the 4 km mark on the road.

CAN POLICE REMOVE THE MEDIA FROM THESE SITES?

Journalists have been arrested for failing to comply with an order to report protests earlier.

In 2016, a reporter named Justin Brake embedded in a group of largely indigenous demonstrators, accompanied them when they broke a lock and occupied the hydro project site Muskrat Falls in Labrador. He was mentioned in a court order that did not identify him as a journalist. He was also confronted with a criminal charge for mischief.

In March 2019, the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal set aside the charge and ruled that his role as a journalist should not have been overlooked, and that the press has the right and responsibility to report on the news where it happens, regardless of orders.

They also acknowledged in their 29-page decision that with a view to truth and reconciliation, independent reporting on indigenous issues, including protests, is more important than ever.

In October 2019, B.C. became the first province to implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which aims to bring the laws and practices of the government in line with the UN Declaration.

The type of declaration that governments must obtain “free and informed consent” from indigenous groups before they approve a project that affects their country.

On Monday, a photo posted on the Twitter account of the Unist’ot’en ​​Camp – that tweets the entire deadlock live with RCMP – men can be seen in construction vests dismantling a protest barrier on the bridge to the Unist’ot ‘and Camp. As they do this, it splits the word “reconciliation” – adorned on the front of the sign – into two.

Cox said he is worried that journalists will continue to experience roadblocks when reporting on this story.

Amber Bracken, a documentary photographer reporting for Narwhal, tweeted from the Unist’ot’en ​​Camp on Monday that they were “in no way obstructed” during their reporting that day, and half an hour later posted an update that had a camera crew is told that they would be arrested if they continued to walk along a road where arrested protesters were being held.

“We are in solidarity with other media that have journalists in the same position as our journalist until recently,” said Cox.

“It is really hard to deny that there is a pattern of facts that suggests that the RCMP is doing their best to limit media coverage of their actions in this area, and that is a real problem that we are all very, very sorry about. to worry about. “

