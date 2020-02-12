Advertisement

If you’ve seen the February 10 episode of The View, you’d see a sort of throwback edition of the long-running talk show. Instead of Monday’s usual cast of co-hosts, viewers found both Meghan McCain and moderator Whoopi Goldberg for the day.

With Ana Navarro and Tyra Banks in place, Joy Behar moderated and Sunny Hostin spoke without worries about confrontation at the end of McCain’s table. In short, it was a refreshing change of pace from the shows that fans have seen over the past year – and felt like the days of Barbara Walters.

When McCain returned February 11 (accompanied by opinion writer Bari Weiss), the show got back its familiar, tense ways. And it wasn’t long before McCain started a new confrontation. But on this occasion, Behar didn’t have time for her co-host’s interruptions.

Behar blew out McCain’s election results and asked why McCain refused to read a script

THE VIEW – Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain | Heidi Gutman / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Media reviewers and casual viewers like to describe The View as a liberal / left-wing program. But on days when you find co-hosting from Weiss, Whoopi out, McCain in and the pro-life Hostin at the table, the conversation takes on a very conservative tone.

You certainly saw that on 11 February, when Weiss and McCain did what they could to take pictures during the Bernie Sanders campaign. For her part, Hostin said she did not like remaining candidates in the primary democratic field. (Hostin supported Kamala Harris before she left the race.)

BATTLE FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE: While Democrats are on the ground for the primary, Senator Bernie Sanders told the crowd why he needs candidate America because Mike Bloomberg is gaining ground, even though he is not in New Hampshire and not in Iowa – the co-hosts respond. https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/M16FW3fzAD

– The View (@TheView) 11 February 2020

But Behar was not interested in bickering and said she would vote for a Democratic candidate about Donald Trump. “I’m voting for Colonel Sanders,” she joked. When McCain said that this is not how most of the country feels, Behar blew the comment away and said she spoke her mind as a moderator of The View.

When McCain reacted to interrupt her again, Behar seemed to find a compromise: she would have let McCain read the daily Black History Month segment over the air. And she only stopped when McCain did what she asked.

Behar insisted that McCain tell the Black History Month segment

THE VIEW – Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in 2019 | Lou Rocco / Walt Disney television via Getty Images

Somewhere between the beginning of the Black History Month script and McCain interrupting her, Behar decided she would let McCain read it. “Go ahead, read that,” she said. “We don’t have time,” McCain replied. “Yes, we do – do it,” Behar replied.

“I don’t do this within 30 seconds,” McCain replied (10 seconds wasted so far). “Are you the stage manager?” Asked Behar. Again McCain stopped. “Do it,” Behar repeated. “DO.” ‘OK!’ McCain finally said before she read the script. “There you go,” Behar said as she began.

As many fans of the show have noted on Twitter, McCain could have read the promo when she said there was “no time” to read it. But most mornings don’t go to The View like that. When McCain is sitting in her chair, it is a confrontation for the few segments.

