Advertisement

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – When the JSerra boys’ soccer team experienced a difficult situation in the middle of the league, they had to make a decision, said Lions coach Erik Kirsch.

Advertisement

JSerra could easily have given up the season at this point, or it could rely on the team’s leadership to get back in the profit column, the coach said.

The Lions chose the latter and set an exclamation point for their season with a 5-0 trinity league win over Mater Dei on Wednesday at JSerra High School. Senior captains Max Carvalho and Carson Kendall led the Lions with two goals each.

With the victory, the Lions (12-3-1, 6-3-1) together with the monarchs (15-4-1, 6-3-1), who wanted to win the championship title, won the first place straight away.

“We had two games (against) Santa Margarita and Mater Dei in which they took us,” said Kirsch. “The team turned around at that point and had to decide whether to stick together and fight and go to the next level or just leave the season and hang up their boots.”

The championship title is the first for Kirsch in his five years as a Lions leader.

JSerra almost scored several times in the first minute on Wednesday and had broken through in the 22nd minute. Sean Metague threw himself at Carvalho, who trickled past a defender and then struck from a wide angle to give the Lions the lead.

The Lions’ second goal came in the 34th minute and was also a miss. This time it was Nicolai Dejbakhish who beat Creighton Braun 2-0.

The Lions made it 3-0 before half-time on Kendall’s perfectly hit chip, which shot over the goalkeeper into the net.

Kendall added his second goal midway through the second half and Carvalho got his second through a free kick.

Mater Dei defeated the Lions in their first league game on January 22nd. The Lions then lost to Santa Margarita before ending the regular season with three wins and a draw.

“They could feel their energy throughout the game,” said Mater Dei coach Sean Ganey. “The first time we played against them it was 4-0 and they definitely made it. We came into play because we knew we were guaranteed to be part of the championship. We didn’t want to take Chancres with yellow cards or the like. We have ensured that our line-up remains intact for the next week. ”

The CIF-SS playoff pairings will be released on Saturday morning.

Advertisement