Julian Smith was the first victim of Boris Johnson’s restructuring of the British government after he was released from the office in Northern Ireland.

He’s leaving just a few weeks after brokering the deal that restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Mr Smith said it was “the greatest privilege” to serve the people of Northern Ireland and he was “extremely grateful” to have been given the chance to serve “this amazing part of our country”.

“The warmth and support from people across NI has been incredible,” he said on Twitter.

“Thank you very much.”

– Julian Smith MP (@JulianSmithUK), February 13, 2020

Mr. Smith was called to see the British Prime Minister in his office when the reshuffle began.

Marty Adams of Survivors Together Campaign Group for Victims of Historical Abuse had previously said that the dismissal of Mr. Smith, who helped broker the deal to restore the Stormont administration, would be “catastrophic” and added, “We will not find. “

The prime minister intends to “promote a generation of talent” to prepare the Tories for the future.