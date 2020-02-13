TORONTO –

The Chinese province of Hubei has reported a peak in the number of fatal COVID-19 infections, as the World Health Organization warns that it is too early to predict the end of the coronavirus epidemic.

Hubei health officials said 242 people had died overnight – the largest one-day total ever.

The province has also expanded the definition of COVID-19 cases to include “clinically diagnosed” patients, resulting in a sharp increase of 14,840 new cases.

In the meantime, more than 300 health experts from around the world gathered at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, to pool their knowledge about the new COVID-19 disease and decide which research should receive priority funding to deal with the outbreak stop.

“This outbreak can still go in any direction,” said WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Dr. Mike Ryan, head of emergency for the WHO, said it is “way too early to try to predict the beginning of the end” of the crisis in China.

“The stabilization in recent days has been very reassuring and it is largely the result of the massive public health operation in China,” he said.

Virus test kits are scarce worldwide, causing a backlog and available kits are not sensitive enough to determine if a person is infected and cured.

Leading Canadian microbiologist Dr. Gary Kobinger told CTV’s Genevieve Beauchemin in Geneva that the virus is “persistent.”

“We need to be ready for this pathogen that can go around the world,” he said.

The WHO now has a blueprint to combat spread, but its application will be a test of international solidarity.

“We have sent diagnostic kits to laboratories around the world and we will continue to do so,” Ghebreyesus said.

“And we also send supplies of masks, gloves, jackets and other personal protective equipment to protect primary care workers in 18 countries that need our support, and we have more in store.”

– With files from the Associated Press