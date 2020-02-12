Advertisement

In January 2019, a polar whirlpool hit the Chicago area, and it was around the same time that the name of Jussie Smollett reached the national news for the victim of an alleged hate crime in the city. Investigators finally concluded that he made up the story and Smollett was accused of more than a dozen crimes.

After the Cook County prosecutor dropped the charges and sealed the case, people cried in error, including the Chicago police. However, it has just been announced that this is not over for Smollett.

Jussie Smollett | Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images

What happened to the original charges against Smollett?

At the time of the incident and the resulting investigation,

Smollett was accused of felony disorderly conduct, The

New York Times reported. For each count he was confronted with a maximum of three years in

jail. But the prosecutor’s office dropped the charges, and he never was

sued.

The reason? The public prosecutor argued that Smollett had not had a previous crime

record and he did not see Smollett’s actions as a threat to public security.

But Smollett then made a deal to do community service and hand in his $ 10,000

tire as a refund. Prosecutors quickly added that the deal did not mean

he was exempt from any crime.

The police were angry and prosecuted Smollett

recover the costs of the investigation, a case that is still pending.

Smollett sued by large jury

Last August a special public prosecutor was appointed to supervise a

re-investigate the Smollett case and determine whether the cook

The state attorney Kim Foxx intervened in dropping the charges. Her

said Foxx was associated with one of the family members of Smollett and Michelle Obama.

On February 11, the new prosecutor, Dan Webb, announced that Smollett was being sued by a large jury on six crime counts of disorderly conduct, according to The Associated Press. According to a statement by Webb, Smollett is accused of “making four separate false reports to officers of the Chicago Police Department regarding his false claims that he was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a hate crime. “

Webb’s office also found the Cook County Prosecutor’s office

unable to provide evidence justifying the resignation of the original charges,

factor contributing to Smollett’s new indictment.

What is Smollett’s next step?

The lawyers of the former Empire actor continue to deny

every offense on the part of their client and questioned the validity of the charge.

According to AP, one of the lawyers noted that the same detectives were from the first

investigation conducted this despite the pending lawsuit that Smollett has filed

against the city for malicious persecution.

One of his other lawyers is of the opinion that the timing of the indictment is suspicious based on Kim Foxx’s current re-election bid and calls it politically motivated. If convicted, Smollett is faced with one to three years in prison for every count of disorderly conduct in addition to a few fines.

Since the hoax accusations came to light last year, Smollett has not appeared on Empire and it is not clear whether he has prepared additional acting projects. He will appear in court on February 24 for the new charges.

