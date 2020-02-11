Advertisement

Actor Jussie Smollett is again charged with allegations that he committed a hate crime act last year. A special grand jury in Cook County convicted the “Empire” actor in six cases for disorderly behavior for allegedly lying to the police about the “attack” in January 2019. The new charges come after a six-month investigation by a special prosecutor.

Smollett, who is black and gay, said he was attacked by two men who yelled racist and anti-gay insults on a Chicago street. But the police said Smollett paid two brothers to stage a fraudulent attack. The police said he was dissatisfied with his hit show salary and wanted to advertise.

The Cook County State law firm brought Smollett to trial in February last year for lying to the police in 16 cases. However, the charge was dropped the following month after Smollett agreed to lose his $ 10,000 bail and do 16 hours of community service, CBS Chicago reported. Smollett admitted no guilt and insisted that he be honest.

Attempts to drop charges triggered an outcry from police and city officials. The then mayor Rahm Emanuel called it “whitewash of justice”.

In August last year, a Cook County judge appointed Dan Webb, a former state attorney, special prosecutor in the Smollett case, the broadcaster reports. He was tasked with reviewing the handling of the case by Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx and deciding whether to continue pursuing Smollett.

A lawyer from the two Smollett brothers paid her to carry out the attack – Abel and Ola Osundairo – and said they were “fully committed to knowing the truth” and would continue to work with investigators.

