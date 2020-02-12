Former Empire star Jussie Smollett has been sued by a large Chicago jury for six counts of disorderly conduct related to making false statements to the police following an alleged hate crime in January last year. The new indictment, which was announced by the office of the special prosecutor in Cook County Dan K. Webb, comes 11 months after similar charges against Smollett were withdrawn.

“Mr. Webb has also concluded that further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is” in the interest of justice, “the special public prosecutor said in a statement. , and the means used by the Chicago police to investigate these false reports. “

On January 29, 2019, Smollett, who is openly gay, claimed that he had been attacked by a pair of masked attackers who put a sling around his neck and shouted, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to the president Donald TrumpThe divided political slogan. However, when the police investigated the alleged crime, Smollett moved from the victim to an interested party, with the police accusing Smollett of organizing the attack because he was not satisfied with his state salary. Less than a month later, Smollett himself was accused of disorderly conduct for filing a fake police report, a crime.

Through all this, Smollett maintained his innocence. At the end of March, Cook County had dropped its case against Smollett.

“After reviewing all the facts and circumstances of the case, including the voluntary service of Mr. Smollett in the community and the agreement to forfeit his relationship with the city of Chicago, we believe that this outcome is fair in nature and appropriate solution for this case is, “read a statement at the time. The decision was frankly criticized by the Chicago police and mayor Rahm Emanuel. In April, the city of Smollett sued for alleged failure to reimburse Chicago for the police investigation. Meanwhile, Smollett has filed his own lawsuit against the city of Chicago in November for malicious prosecution.

In a statement, Smollett lawyer Tina Glandian mentioned Smollett’s trial as a problem with the new indictment. “This indictment raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed charges against Mr. Smollett, not least through the use of the same investigators [Chicago Police Department] who were part of the original investigation into the attack on Mr. Smollett to conduct the current investigation, despite Mr. Smollett’s pending civil claims against the city of Chicago and CPD officers for malicious prosecution, “she said in People’s statement. “And one of the two witnesses witnessed before the grand jury is the same detective that Mr. Smollett currently sues for his role in the first prosecution of him. After more than five months of investigations, the office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of misconduct in connection with the rejection of the charges against Mr Smollett. The charges were previously correctly rejected the first time because they were not supported by the evidence. The attempt to To prosecute Smollett again a year later on the eve of the election of the Cook County attorney, is clearly about politics and not about justice. “

About those elections: Webb was hired as a special prosecutor after a judge ruled that the Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx Smollett’s case had not been handled correctly. Foxx is currently in the midst of a re-election campaign, with the Democratic primary state attorney held next month. In his statement. The Webb office struggled with the Cook County State Attorney office’s assertion that last year’s decision to drop the charges against Smollett was in line with the way other allegations of fake police reports were handled. “As a result, it [Special Prosecutor’s Office] sought to obtain all evidence within the CCSAO that would identify previous similar files that the CCSAO had invoked to support this public statement. The CCSAO was unable to provide this evidence, “read the statement.

