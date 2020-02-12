Advertisement

Jussie Smollett Now he has a fight in his hands on two fronts because the city of Chicago is not backing away from its lawsuit to cover the costs of investigating a fake “attack”.

Several sources tell us that the city of Chicago could drop its lawsuit against Jussie to get back almost half a million because if convicted in a criminal court, the judge would almost certainly order a refund on the city’s behalf.

The thing is … it makes perfect sense for the city to continue its lawsuit even though the special prosecutor is reinstating it 6 criminal charges against him. The standard of evidence in criminal proceedings is much more difficult to meet than in civil proceedings. In criminal proceedings, the evidence against Jussie must be 99% valid. In a civil law case, it only needs to be 51% – 49%.

The city’s new problem now is that Jussie will almost certainly take fifth place against self-blame the civil suit because of the impending criminal case. If a Illinois defendant ranks fifth in a civil lawsuit, the judge can tell the jury that he or she can conclude that the person is hiding something.

We know one thing … Abel and Ola Osundairo – The 2 brothers, the Jussie says attacked – will testify that the whole was a setup Masterminded by Jussie.

It is an interesting situation because Jussie brought the Osundairo brothers to the US as the accused Chicago City Lawsuitand claimed that they actually attacked him. It will be difficult to prove that he does not take the standpoint.

By the way … The city of Chicago plays timidly and says: “The city is committed to our original complaint of reimbursing Mr Smollett’s false statements.” We urged and asked if this meant the case would not be dropped and a city official refused to comment, but sources with direct knowledge say the lawsuit will continue.

