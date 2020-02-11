Advertisement

Exclusive details

TMZ.com

Jussie Smollett is again charged in Chicago – the special prosecutor has just announced charges against the actor for allegedly homophobic attack on him last year.

Advertisement

A large jury filed new charges against Jussie on Tuesday. Dan Webb was appointed special prosecutor last summer. This reopens the controversial case that resulted in Smollett being released from Empire.

Getty

Jussie and his lawyers had filed a lawsuit against the special prosecutor, claiming that this would put him at double risk. These efforts were crushed in court. You will recall that Cook County prosecutors dropped all 16 Smollett offenses in March 2019. They called it a “just decision and a reasonable solution” but no discharge.

This decision angered law enforcement in Chicago – and Webb was appointed special prosecutor in August to investigate how the case was handled and whether there was any reason to extend the charges.

Play video content

26/3/19

Fox 32 Chicago

FOX32 in Chicago the prosecution first reported.

A source related to Jussie tells us: “The officials who re-examined the case are the same people who originally investigated it. These officers are currently being indicted by Smollett. They have also spent taxpayer money on these To let officials go to Los Angeles and harass members of Smollett’s team and friends. “

Play video content

26/3/19

Fox 32 Chicago

We have been told that Jussie remains innocent and finds the timing of the charges interesting – because of the Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx will be available again next month.

Play video content

You will remember Jussie said he was attacked on a cold Chicago night by two white men who put a rope around his neck and bleached him while shouting at racist and homophobic inconsistencies.

Advertisement