Actor Jussie Smollett was charged with six wrongdoings in Chicago on Tuesday after a large jury found him guilty of lying to law enforcement officers for a hate crime in February 2019.

Smollett, a former star on the Fox television show Empire, is accused of staging the attack, which he claimed was both homophobic and racist.

“The Grand Jury investigation found that Jussie Smollett was planning a staged hate crime attack and was participating in it. He then made several false statements to Chicago Police Department officials and reported a heinous hate crime that he actually knew didn’t Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said in a statement.

In a statement to Newsweek, Webb said that the continued persecution of Jussie Smollett was in the interests of justice.

“Given Mr. Smollett’s right to a fair trial,” the statement said, “the OSP [Office of the Special Prosecutor] will not comment on the OSP’s charges or ongoing investigation.”

Smollett originally told the police that he had been approached by two people who hit him, put a rope around his neck, and poured a so-called “unknown chemical substance” over him. Smollett also said that his attackers mentioned President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”.

At a concert in Hollywood in February 2019 after the alleged attack, Smollett told the crowd that he would “always stand for love”.

“No matter what someone else says, I’m just going to stand for love,” continued Smollett. “And I hope you will all be with me.”

Smollett also called himself “the gay Tupac”.

Investigators focused on two men in charge of Empire, Ola and Abel Osundairo. While a search of her home revealed a red hat, bleach, and black face mask, the couple were not charged by the police.

After the investigation passed to Smollett himself, the actor surrendered to the authorities in February 2019. Police superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference that Smollett “used the pain and anger of racism to advance his career”.

Smollett was also accused of sending a racist letter to Fox and paying the Osundairo brothers $ 3,500 to prevent the attack.

He pleaded not guilty to 16 misconduct cases in March 2019, but was cleared of all charges within the month.

“He was a victim who was vilified as a culprit as a result of false and inappropriate statements that led to an inordinate rush for the sentence,” said a statement by Smollett’s legal counsel.

The then mayor of Chicago, Rahm Emanuel, said at a press conference in March 2019 that he wanted to drop the charges against Smollett.

“This is undoubtedly a flop of justice and sends a clear message that if you are in a position of influence and power, you are treated in one way, other people are treated in another way. It there is no accountability in the point, “said Emanuel.

Still believing the case was a fraud, the Chicago police asked Smollett to pay $ 130,000 in compensation for the time officers spent investigating the crime. A letter from the Chicago Department of Justice accused Smollett of “diverting resources from other investigations and undermining the criminal justice system.”

According to court records, Smollett is due to be indicted this February.

