Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Courthouse after his court appearance on March 26, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty)

Gay ex-Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with six crimes again after allegedly attempting a homophobic and racist attack on himself.

Smollett claimed he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack in January 2019, in which two unidentified men attacked him, used homophobic and racist slings, and put a noose around his neck.

The Chicago police later accused him of faking the attack, and he was charged with wrongdoing in March for 16 misconduct crimes for submitting false police reports.

Later that month, however, all charges against the gay actor were dropped for unclear reasons.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb was instructed in August to investigate the decision to “restore public confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system.”

Now a large Illinois jury has returned six of the charges to the Chicago Police Department over four separate police reports, Webb said Tuesday, February 11.

Jussie Smollett has kept his innocence all the time.

According to the NBC Chicago, the Special Prosecutor’s Office (OSP) said: “The Grand Jury investigation found that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in a staged hate crime attack, and then made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officials and reported several times a hideous hate crime that he actually knew hadn’t happened.

“Therefore, Mr. Webb has determined that there is a reasonable reason for Mr. Smollett to be further prosecuted. Mr. Webb has also concluded that another law enforcement against Jussie Smollett is” in the interests of justice “.

“Several factors contributed to this finding, including the extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports and the resources that the Chicago Police Department used to investigate these false reports.”

Regardless, the city of Chicago is still pursuing a civil lawsuit against Smollett to recover $ 130,000 spent on investigating its claims.

Last month it was announced that the actor will not be returning to Empire for the last episode of the series.

