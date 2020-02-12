Advertisement

On Tuesday, a special prosecutor in Chicago sued the former Empire star Jussie Smollett after an investigation into previous allegations of hate crime by the actor. According to the Chicago Tribune, Smollett has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct by a major Cook County jury for making false reports of being the victim of a hate crime last year. The newspaper added that Special Prosecutor Dan Webb said, “Further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is in the interest of justice.”

In Tuesday’s indictment, Webb quoted the “extensive nature of Mr. Smollett’s false police reports” and “the means that the Chicago police used to investigate these false reports.” But Tina Glandian, Smollett’s lawyer, believes the decision “raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewed allegations against Mr. Smollett.” In a statement to Bustle, she added:

After more than five months of investigations, the office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of misconduct in connection with the rejection of the charges against Mr Smollett. The charges were previously correctly rejected the first time because they were not supported by the evidence. The attempt to prosecute Mr Smollett again a year later on the eve of the Cook County State election is clearly about politics and not justice. Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

More than a year ago in January 2019, an openly gay black man, Smollett told the police that he was the victim of a homophobic and racist hate crime and claimed that two men attacked him near his Chicago home. However, a month later, Smollett was arrested for filing a fake police report. The actor pleads not guilty of the charges in March 2019. Although initially charged with 16 counts of crimes alleging that he had falsified and stepped up the attacks, Smollett’s charges were withdrawn that month by the Cook County law firm.

His lawyers said in a statement to BuzzFeed News: “Today, all charges against Jussie Smollett have been withdrawn and his file has been swept away from filing this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by two people whom he could not identify on January 29. ”

On February 14, 2019, Smollett appeared in his first television interview since the alleged attack and told Robin Morning’s details of Good Morning America. “Like, you know, at first it was something like, listen, if I tell the truth, it’s because it’s the truth,” Smollett said of the no-sayers of his allegations. “Then it became a thing of, how can you doubt that? How can you not believe that? It’s the truth.”

A few months after Smollett’s initial charges were withdrawn, his Empire character Jamal Lyon was written from the last episodes of season 5 of the Fox TV show. Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV issued a joint statement in April 2019 that said: “The studio has negotiated an extension of the Jussie Smollett option for season six, but there are no plans for the character at this time from Jamal to return to Empire. “

