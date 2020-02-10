Advertisement

Exclusive

TMZ.com

Justin Bieber and Quavo help illuminate a good cause … and their new music video helps create shelter for homeless women.

Advertisement

Here is the deal … The music video for Justin and Quavo’s collaboration “Intentions” tells the story of a group of women in search of a better life in Los Angeles. The women all live in Alexandria House, a home for homeless women and homeless women with children.

The video has a special greeting to Alexandria House … Justin and Quavo say they donated $ 200,000 to the charity … and viewers are directed to a link where they can help.

The response has been amazing … since the video was released at midnight on Friday, we have found that the shelter has received more than $ 10,000 in donations.

It’s pretty cool … the money is flowing from around the world – Italy, Romania and China etc. – and many of the donations are small, as in the face values ​​of $ 1 and $ 5. There were a few big $ 1,000 and $ 5,000 donations, but mostly it’s the people who can afford what they can afford.

Alexandria House reports that there is also an enormous amount of traffic on its website. This is equivalent to an 800 percent increase in traffic compared to the day before the video was dropped.

Justin and Quavo introduced three women in the video, and we learned that part of the funds are used for their school and tutoring programs for their children, as well as a one-man show for the woman who makes poems.

The rest of the money is said to help the 30 current residents and around 200 former residents so they can buy textbooks, furniture for their new homes and even car repairs.

Ah, the power of Bieber and Quavo.

Advertisement