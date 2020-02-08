Advertisement

Biebs uses his money for good. After the release of his uplifting “Intentions” video, Justin Bieber surprised a fan with a $ 100,000 donation for her mental health awareness work. “I think a lot of us … I, too, forget to set intentions, you know?” the singer explained to host Sway Calloway on the Friday February 7 episode of Fresh Out Live from MTV. “We, as people, get caught up in our daily, you know, struggle and worry, and I think what we have set our intentions makes a difference to the outcome of our lives and the quality of the lives we live.”

Bieber announced his own good intentions after co-host Jamila Mustafa introduced him to audience member Julie Coker, a superfan who spends her time defending a peer mental health advocate at Newtonian Stockton University, and acts as an active mind leader. After inviting Coker to the stage, the musician pulled a Sharpie and signed a giant $ 100,000 check. MTV explained to Bustle in a press release that Coker will use the surprise gift to help her return a career as a social worker.

In addition to telling the stories of three graduates from a temporary living program in Los Angeles in his video clip “Intentions” with Quavo, Bieber also helped set up a $ 200,000 Intentions Fund to support the families in the Alexandria House of the clip. The Grammy winner, delivering his album Changes on February 14, has also recently sold $ 1 per ticket for his upcoming tour to the Bieber Foundation to support mental health and wellness programs.

“I just wanted to shine a light on, you know, problems that people often overlook,” Bieber worked out on Sway during his Fresh Out Live interview. “People are marginalized and overlooked, and I just wanted to make people aware of, you know, the painful and broken people who suffer in humanity and really do my best to make a difference in the best way I can could.”

The singer “10,000 Hours” has openly discussed his own mental health problems in the past. People reported in February 2019 that Bieber was being treated for depression, and in an Instagram post the following month he explained that he was “very focused on fixing some of his [deep-rooted] problems” that he had. “Music is very important to me,” Bieber wrote, discussing fans’ demand for a new album. “But nothing comes above my family and my health.”

Cindy Ord / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

As Bieber had promised it would be when he finished, his new album release was only a few days away. Now that he seems to have found his own position, Bieber pays it in advance to help others do the same.

