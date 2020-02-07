Advertisement

Justin Bieber released a new single, “Intentions,” with Quavo from the Migos, accompanied by a music video, and announced that he had made a donation to the women and charities from the video.

The video shows three women who face difficulties and want to give something back to their communities.

Bahri, whose mother was born in Saudi Arabia and received “no education” according to the video, has to take a bus to the university for two or three hours a day. Marcy grew up in the care system, became a mother at the age of 19 and escaped an abusive relationship in an insecure home. She is now committed to care options and wants to help foster children find the resources they need to thrive. Angela, a Los Angeles poet who has struggled to find permanent accommodation, wants to use her art to help tell the stories of homeless women and children.

In the video, Bieber gives Bahri a car so she can go to school, backpacks filled with school supplies for the young Marcy mentors, and time in a recording studio to help Angela share her poems.

At the end of the music video there is an explanation: “Many thanks to Alexandria House for opening your doors and your heart to Bahri, Marcy, Angela and this whole community in times of need.

Justin Bieber at the premiere of YouTube Originals “Justin Bieber: Seasons” on January 27, 2020 at the Regency Bruin Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty

“A $ 200,000 intention fund was set up in your honor to support these women and the dreams of the families you support.”

The Alexandria House describes itself as a “community-oriented transition house and neighborhood center” in LA.

“We are deliberately multicultural and anti-racist, and the needs of women who are economically poor are at the heart of our commitment,” the center’s website said. “We are blessed to be supported by a community of caring individuals and groups who share our mission.”

“Intentions” is the third single that Bieber released this year. On January 4, he released “Yummy” and “Get Me” with Kehlani on January 28

Bieber released a documentary Justin Bieber: Seasons on the same day as “Get Me”. The documentary contains excerpts from two new songs that will appear on the albums “Leaving the Spotlight” and “Come Around Me”.

Justin Bieber’s first album in four years, Changes, will be released on Friday, February 14th, on Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, the iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and the Justin Bieber website.

