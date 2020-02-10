Advertisement

Justin Bieber a crowning conclusion to a great weekend on the ice, on which he showed his fans a completely different skill.

Bieber rented Wollman Rink in Central Park late Sunday night so he and his friends could relax with pick-up hockey, and JB’s performance on ice skates is good … but not quite as impressive as his return to “Saturday Night Live” , “

Justin stood out with his blonde hair and white # 5 jersey, so it was easy for the enthusiastic crowd to keep an eye on when he and a buddy faced each other in a skill challenge.

The friend was definitely excited about his movements, and Bieber was there too … after a few tries.

As we reported … was JB the musical guest on “SNL” and presented his new stuff, including his single “Yummy” and a collaboration with Quavo Called “intentions” for which their music vid’s shining light on a good cause.

The two then met in NYC to party, and sure enough … Justin still feels the funny mood.

