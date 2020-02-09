Advertisement

Back Grid

Justin and Hailey Bieber met 1OAK on Saturday night in New York City after a solid appearance on ‘SNL’.

Bieber is back in full swing with new music and an upcoming tour, and ‘SNL’ was the first big stage on which he presented his stuff, and he didn’t disappoint.

The Biebs sang his hit “Yummy” and continued it a little later with “Intentions” Quavo,

Before Justin and Hailey met 1OAK, they went to an SNL after party at the STK restaurant in New York. They were connected by Quavo Saweetie. RuPaul along with other ‘SNL’ performers.

The show was hysterical. RuPaul killed it, especially with a funny sketch in a library where he was studying children’s books. You have to see it. You will laugh out loud.

As for Bieber, his new album “Changes” is due to be released on Valentine’s Day. He also publishes a documentary entitled “Seasons” on YouTube. It’s about how he dealt with the struggles in life, including Lyme disease and mono, He also talks about the past substance abuse and be Marriage to Hailey,

