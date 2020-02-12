Play video content

Justin BieberIt will be real to be married Hailey Bieber … he loves it, but admits that there are challenges.

The Biebs found out about life as a married man in the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday evening, where he held a question and answer session. It’s kind of funny … as he riffles about the challenges of marriage, you hear someone in the audience say, “I don’t see a ring.”

Either way … Justin says living with Hailey has been great ever since tie the knot They love Netflix, but he admitted they are easily distracted too. Marriage itself, he says, is not an easy task and gives the young crowd some advice about marriage.

Justin also says that his new album “Changes” – due to be released on Friday – reflects some of the hardships and changes in his life. Marriage, a big change and at least one of the difficulties, must be health problems.

As we first reported … Justin contracted Lyme diseasethat was undiagnosed for most of 2019. He recently open about that in the latest episode of his YouTube documentaries.