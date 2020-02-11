Exclusive
TMZ / Idiot Box Art.
Justin Bieber started a trend with a cartoon Kobe Bryant Tribute Art … and now Kobes Foundation is reaping considerable benefits.
Here’s the deal … Justin bought some fresh Kobe-inspired artwork from idiot box art owners Emily Bright and Tamara Martinand then the artists started making and selling miniature versions for $ 200 a pop, with 24 percent of the profits going to MambaOnThree Fund,
The cartoon Kobe art is pretty cool … it’s a teddy bear wearing a Mamba hoodie under Kobe’s # 8 Lakers jersey, picking up a basketball, and rocking some of Kobe’s typical Nikes.
Justin dropped $ 1,200 for a larger piece – one of only five ever made – and hung it in his cradle next to a couple of skateboard decks.
A lot of people seem to share Justin’s eye for Kobe art … because Idiot Box ended up selling 260 Mini Mamba Bears during a two-day limited sale, which was enough to send Kobe a $ 12,480 donation.
MambaOnThree was created to support the families of the 7 other victims, next to Kobe and Gigi, Who died in the crash,