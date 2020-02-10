Advertisement

This Is Us is facing its final episode of a season 4 trilogy, but there’s more than just a special story when it comes to the episode – it’s also the first time that star Justin Hartley directs for the series.

Hartley, who helped the Kate-centric episode, which again delivered a great performance as Kevin Pearson in the previous episode “A Hell of a Week: Part Two”, approached the Dan Fogelman show from a new perspective.

We caught up with Hartley prior to returning from the series (after a week-long interruption due to the state of the Union), teasing Kevin’s future, what to expect from Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) episode, and what going further for the Big 3. Plus, he shares what it was like to be in the director’s chair this time.

The Big 3 have withstood the wringer and are planning to plan a Pearson cabin with the family. What should fans expect to improve?

Justin Hartley: This episode lays the foundation for a different kind of question mark in who is this mysterious woman? Who is (Kevin’s) baby mom? So you just keep adding new people to the fold. But I think we learn a lot about Kevin. We will see Kevin the rest of this year and maybe even next year we will also take on things and do things that we couldn’t even imagine before. But it makes perfect sense.

And you know, life isn’t perfect and you roll with it. And I think we’re going to see him in positions and circumstances that I think you would say two years ago, “This is another show.” The man, he goes through some things, but it’s all good. I think he will find out if he will fall off the wagon and be hammered again. I do not know. But I think it will be alright. I hope he is doing well.

We know that Kevin will be engaged to an upcoming fiance, but do we have to take stock in Madison (Caitlin Thompson)? Will she be more than just Kate’s best friend and an informal appointment?

I don’t want to say anyway, just because I don’t want to give anything away. If you watch a show and see how his life unfolds and the choices he makes, and the people he is with and with which he surrounds himself, and the things he says, I think you’ll find that everyone with whom he comes in contact, he looks at them in a different light.

He interprets and contacts all these people with whom he comes into contact in a much different way than before. And that applies to everyone he knew before. His relatives, his friends, and also brand new people he might meet. And sometimes that is a bit dangerous. But that’s how he hires people now. And so he processes life and other people. So I think we can assume that every person he meets can be someone. Turn right?

Absolutely – he imposes a little too much on the people he meets and meets.

Well that’s it, right? He can impose the result too much instead of on the journey and the moment. His whole thing is like, “I’m getting married and having a child.” It’s just, dude, you’re so results-oriented, just enjoy your life. But I also think it’s funny to see Kevin with a biological clock.

Not many people know that Caitlin Thompson – the actress who plays Madison – is actually the wife of Dan Fogelman. What kind of conversation took place when this Kevin-Madison plot was introduced?

Yes, we talked about it, we talked about everything. And I think Dan is one of those guys that in a million years you would never guess he is who he is, because he is such a kind, generous, wonderful person. He is one of the best we have on earth and he just talks to you about everything. He wants to make you feel comfortable and all that stuff. So he’s really great.

Then aside, and wife aside, it doesn’t even matter. She is truly a remarkable actor and so comically gifted. The lines are, they are funny, but they are really hard to make funny. And when the timing is out or the pace is out or the tone is out on her lines, her little zingers she enters, it’s not funny. She has to nail every time and she is super talented.

While Randall’s episode was about fear, yours seemed to be releasing old things and looking to the future – what can you say about Kate’s episode and what it will tackle?

It’s a lot about how relationships that you have are in form who you are and who you become, and how you can find a way to let that go, or learn something from it. And also a reconnection between her and her mother. You know, this relationship is pretty tense and that’s a difficult relationship. You will see a different side of it in the episode that I directed.

I say we directed because I feel that the actors also directed it because we all worked as a team, I just sat in the chair. But we really did something special. These people, Mandy (Moore), Chrissy, Milo (Ventimiglia), Chris Sullivan, all these people, they were incredible. But it is interesting to view it from a different perspective. To sit behind the monitors and watch it from a little distance, instead of being in the scene, you actually get to see these incredible versions and raw images and it hasn’t been scored yet, and it’s just real and honest and awesome .

It is as if how these relationships that you had shaped who you are today and how that informs itself and lends itself to all the difficult things that you are going through now? And if you hadn’t met that person, you might not have these hangups and these problems in your life. So it’s interesting, these relationships. You are so like: “Wow, those are all bad things, but these too are all good things.” It just makes you think about life in a philosophical way. And that’s what our episode did, I think. In (Episode) 13 you can see how Kate is the way she is. You also see darkness, but we also tell stories that are (sweet).

You say this is a dark episode, but will there be lighter moments?

One hundred million percent, yes. That was sort of the theme, when I watched the episode, I was, this is yin and yang, this is incredible.

Did you seek advice when directing? You have been reunited with M. Night Shyamalan in a recent episode.

He’s fantastic. He is hilarious. I mean, I literally broke with him four times. Who knew that M. Night Shyamalan would burst me? It’s a riot. But I have always been – and I love M. Night, I think he is a genius – fond of the attitude of Robert Redford and also a kind of Clint Eastwood, and their attitude and the way they handle their work.

I got the chance to work with Ron Howard a few years ago and he’s just the nicest person and also super talented. He does everything. So I thought I’d be negligent if I didn’t watch this master class. He is so good at explaining his philosophy about collaboration, process and detail, and how you get what you want, but he must also be open to the ideas of others. And just listen to him talk about it and how humble he is, after all he has achieved. (It is) a very good thing that I have looked at this, because it set the tone for how I would treat the set.

Can you tease if fans will see Kate respond to Kevin’s connection with Madison? Or does it remain secret?

I think she might not know anything about it, but also the television and the drama, so you don’t want her to find out? Just to see what happens?

Kind of. We know that she and Kevin are still talking about a year, while they are not talking to Randall.

I don’t know if they don’t talk to Randall, I don’t think Kevin talks to Randall. That was interesting because the rule was, “We don’t talk.” And I also thought about that. I had something like that, does it give the impression that they are not? Although they may not be. So maybe they don’t both talk, I don’t know, but I think it’s just Kevin.

Does Kate’s episode offer insight into the nature behind the alienation of the Big 3 in the future?

So that’s a really good question. A bit of a difficult question. I don’t want to lie to you. So the answer is a bit no. But if you see the next episodes after 13, go back and say, “Oh, it did.”

What else can we expect for the rest of season 4? Are any characters coming back?

We’re going to shoot a bit in New York. That will be fun. And you’re going to discover the Kevin and Randall thing. It’s big and it’s two people who both have an idea about how to handle something that is very important to each of them. And they just aren’t, they don’t see it face to face and it becomes a dealbreaker. And they both take a hard line and they are two stubborn adult men – not a good combination if they disagree. But we will see (that) also unfold here in the coming weeks.

Sounds rough.

It is rough.

This is us, Season 4 returns, Tuesday 11 February, 9 / 8c, NBC

