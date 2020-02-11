Advertisement

Since it was first introduced on This Is Us, fans have not been sure what to think of Kate’s new friend Marc. He is possessive, controlling and creepy everywhere, but if you thought all of these red flags were just a red herring on the side of the show, think again. Justin Harley shared a few details about Kate’s and Marc’s relationship with This Is Us during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and hinted that Marc is at the core of Kate’s “pain and suffering” in Tuesday’s episode, “A Hell “of a week: part three. “

Marc has only appeared a handful of times in the course of season 4, but his behavior towards Kate has always been worrying. From appearing in her house without being invited to label herself as her boyfriend without her permission, it is clear that this man does not understand the limits well. But it is a dynamic that Hartley thinks many people can relate to in one form or another.

“We’ve all been in a situation that you know you need to get out of, in your heart,” he told ET. “And your friends might know and everyone just hopes you make the right decision, but you just don’t. That’s what we think (Kate). It’s not healthy and it’s not right.”

Advertisement

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Although the nature behind the relationship between Marc and Kate has yet to be confirmed, Hartley’s comments seem to suggest that a certain level of abuse (verbal, physical, or both) can occur. At least it seems to refute a few theories, such as the one who predicts that Marc will die in a car accident after a fight with Kate, blaming herself for his death.

That result simply does not match Hartley’s comments, since it is not something that people often experience. Unfortunately, an abuse relationship is all too common. According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence website, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

Could Kate eventually prove to be one of those numbers? Hartley wouldn’t say so, but he hinted that what happens between the young lovers will have a huge effect on Kate in the future. “You see the long-term effect of every relationship you’ve ever had in your life, and it’s as if, wow, you have the choice and power to make things better for yourself,” he explained. “We see her there.”

Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Adding even more fuel to the speculation fire, a preview clip of the episode, provided by Entertainment Weekly, shows that Marc is trying to control Kate’s diet by making her body-shaming. He also does not act too excitedly if she goes along to correct him while helping a client. When it comes to red flags, this guy has them in spades. And if they turn out to be true, let’s hope this week is the last we ever see Marc from here.

Advertisement