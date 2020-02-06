Advertisement

Latest news

Getty Composite

Great gesture from PGA Tour Star Justin Thomas – The golfer is auctioning off his custom Kobe Bryant Wedges … and says the proceeds will go to the families affected by Bryant’s tragic helicopter crash.

Advertisement

Thomas often praised the Black Mamba last weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona … and even rocked a Bryant high school jersey.

@ JustinThomas34 played 16th place in Kobe Bryant’s high school jersey @ WMPhoenixOpen. pic.twitter.com/kaggwqInXp

– PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 30, 2020

@PGATOUR

But his best mamba ode came courtesy of the clubs he shot with.

“Mamba Mentality”, “Black Mamba”, “Kobe Bean Bryant” and “81 points“were registered on his Titleist Vokeys for the four day tournament.

Now Thomas, who finished third in the event, says a lucky fan can have it for a price … and says all the money will go in the direction The MambaOnThree Fund,

This is of course the charity Vanessa Bryant establish to help the families of the dead helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on January 26th.

Thomas was particularly affected by the tragedy … he was a well-known HUGE Kobe fan throughout his career and famously shouted “KOBE!” before tough recordings in the past.

Hey @ JustinThomas34 I took this video of you during a training session at @THEPLAYERSChamp in 2018. You yelled at Kobe just before you hit your shot. pic.twitter.com/JDBDovkFxe

– Adam Marcero (@AMarcero), January 27, 2020

@AMarcero

Advertisement