In a new lawsuit, Juul is accused of promoting young children who search online. Headlights from young-looking models holding fashionable Juul devices have been exposed by Massachusetts state attorneys who said the e-cigarette company specifically targeted teenagers.

“A Juul customer service representative even told underage Massachusetts customers how to circumvent our laws,” said Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General.

According to the lawsuit, Juul rejected a marketing proposal aimed at adults. Instead, the company accepted a campaign aimed at a “cool crowd”. Juul also bought advertising space on youth-oriented websites, including Nickelodeon, the Cartoon Network and the seventeen magazine.

At the press conference on Wednesday, 19-year-old Emma Tigerman spoke about her Juul addiction.

“Unfortunately, I have to consider myself addicted for the rest of my life, and that’s in Juul’s hands,” she said.

Juul has stopped selling fruit-flavored pods. In a statement to CBS News, Juul said, “We have not yet investigated the complaint,” but added that they are “working to combat the use of minors.” It is also said that their customer base is “adult smokers”.

The Massachusetts attorney general is the ninth to sue Juul. E-cigarette companies have a deadline of May 12 to submit an application to the Food and Drug Administration for further sales of their products. This review is expected to take a year.

Disclosure: Nickelodeon is a division of ViacomCBS.

