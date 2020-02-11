Advertisement

Mt. Maunganui (New Zealand): K L Rahul struck a fierce 112, but New Zealand ended a 3-0 loss to India by winning the third ODI with five wins on Tuesday.

Rahul helped India recover from a shaky start and score a challenging 296 for 7, but the kiwis overtook the goal with 17 balls.

This is the first whitewash India has suffered in an ODI series for more than a decade.

After the 13-0 deficit of Mayank Agarwal (1), captain Virat Kohli (9) and Prithvi Shaw (40), India was 62: 3 in the bat. 62) Bring India to a competitive level.

Rahul, who hit nine fours and two sixes during his 113 ball innings, and Iyer sewed a partnership of exactly 100 runs of 18.2 overs for the fourth wicket.

After the end of Iyer’s promising innings, Rahul shared another 107 runs for the fifth wicket with Manish Pandey (42).

The kiwis confidently started hunting with Martin Guptill (66) and Henry Nicholls (80) and set up a booth with 106 runs. Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, however, needed three wickets to bring India back into play.

Colin de Grandhomme (58) and Tom Latham (32) started with an undefeated partnership of 80 games.

Short results:

India: 296 for 7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 112, Shreyas Iyer 62; Hamish Bennett 4/64).

New Zealand: 300 for 5 in 47.1 overs. (H. Nocholls 80, M. Guptill 66; Y. Chahal 3/47).

