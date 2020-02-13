If you’ve watched the new Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene from the CW, you may have noticed that Katy’s friend K.O. has one thing in common with Riverdale’s Archie Andrews: they are both boxers. According to co-maker Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, however, it was just a happy accident. “It was so funny – we’ve done a great whole season of Archie as a boxer, and it was never thought that Archie would look like Raging Bull, but halfway through the season we started developing Katy and we had something like” Katy’s boyfriend ( in the Archie comics) is a boxer, “he told Entertainment Weekly.

Yet they kept the storyline because, “it just felt so perfect that Katy Keene, who is in this world of fashion, has this bruising boyfriend who is also a boxer,” added co-creator Michael Grassi. “The great thing about K.O. is that he also has a dream. He wants to become a huge boxer and boxer one day in Madison Square Garden in the same way Josie (Ashleigh Murray) wants to sing one day in Madison Square Garden.”

According to Cherrymeltdown, a website run by the grandson of the original Katy Keene illustrator Bill Woggon, K.O. is based on the father of Woggon, who was a boxer. Although in the show K.O. and Katy seem pretty serious, they had an on, off again relationship in the comics; one of the many covers that float around on the internet shows K.O. is chased by Katy’s rival, Gloria Grandbilt (in the series, this character is Katy’s boss at Lacy’s department store).

Barbara Nitke / The CW

But K.O. also had some competition for Katy’s affections – namely Randy Van Ronson, who will be played by Sterling Knight in the CW show. As a rich, snobbish blonde, he is the opposite of K.O., who describes Deadline as “a modest, protective, saline man who comes around as a personal trainer and a bouncer.”

It should be noted that Archie fought on Riverdale with a character named Randy Ronson, but that is probably just another coincidence (in Riverdale the character was played by Darcy Hinds, not Knight). Still it sounds like someone from Riverdale K.O. pays. a visit in the future.

“We are going to have a crossover (Riverdale / Katy Keene) that we cannot announce yet, but (it is) really nice,” Aguirre-Sacasa teases EW. “(We) will certainly see someone from Riverdale and K.O. in the ring.”