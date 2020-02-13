NEW YORK – Colin Kaepernick can add author and editor to his resume.

The former NFL quarterback, who knelt during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality, announced on Thursday that he was writing a paper on his own publisher.

It’s called Kaepernick Publishing and the audio version of the as yet unnamed book is due this year. It will be available through Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon.

In 2013, Kaepernick led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. He knelt down during the anthem in 2016 and dozens of players initially joined him. It sparked a national debate and was criticized by President Donald Trump.

The 32-year-old Kaepernick has been unemployed in the NFL for the past three years. He filed a complaint against the NFL and competing teams worked together to keep him away. The sides reached an unknown agreement.

Kaepernick will write about this experience and the reasons for his activism. He has recently run a campaign to teach young people to understand their rights and to interact with law enforcement agencies.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thoughts and experiences, learning and learning,” said Kaepernick in a statement. “I want the story of my development and the events that made me protest against systemic oppression in the hope that.” it will inspire others to take action. “

Kaepernick says he still wants to play soccer. A messy NFL training session in Atlanta in November was moved to another location with fewer scouts after Kaepernick was dissatisfied with the league’s rules for the session. This did not lead to any job offers.

In his latest career, Kaepernick plans to publish content from color authors via Audible.