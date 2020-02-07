Advertisement

Serina Aumua-Tuisavura scored six of her game-high 14 points in an important third quarter, when Kahuku Maryknoll 43-27 in the quarterfinals of the Snapple / HHSAA Girls Basketball State Championships declined at Kalani High School in Division I on Thursday.

Leiah Naeata was as always stable with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Tati Kamae came to nine points for Kahuku (18-7), the Oahu Interscholastic Association champion. Kahuku meets the second placed Konawaena tonight in the semi-final in Kalani.

“When we went into practice, we practiced as if it were a champion game. When the game came in, it was just natural, “said Aumua-Tuisavura.

It was quite a change from a preseason matchup at the end of November in Kahuku, when the Spartans won 58-32 with Naeata on a family trip.

“The best thing is that we really got into this game knowing that the state didn’t really believe in us, that we would beat an ILH team and make the semi-final,” said Naeata, who led the Lady Raiders on stage and often ran the point. “It started with our defense, our recovery and our crowds.”

Interscholastic League of Honolulu runner-up Maryknoll (17-8) was hit by a cold bug all week, but Kahuku played one of the best games of the season despite a slow attack.

“Kahuku played excellent defensive on halfcourt,” said Maryknoll coach Chico Furtado. “They removed penetration strips and closed well.”

Kahuku coach Latoya Wily counts on Aumua-Tuisavura as an elite defender, but her aggressiveness about an attack was a big plus.

“I’d say yes, that’s the best defense we’ve played so far,” said Wily. “I am proud of the girls. They work absolutely hard. They showed that they have a lot of arguing and heart. Of course we are competing against a top team like Maryknoll, we have nothing but love and respect for them.”

Maryknoll’s energy level and shooting perimeter were not the same this week with illnesses from three starters: Lilly Koki, Aloha Akaka and Mahalo Akaka. One of them, Mahalo Akaka, had an allergic reaction to medication, Furtado said. She didn’t play in the second half.

“I don’t want to apologize,” said Furtado, who shared information about his sick players after being pressured.

Serenity Moananu and the Akaka sisters missed school for two days before returning on Thursday.

Kahuku led wire to wire. Maryknoll brought the lead back to one point, 11-10, early in the second quarter. By that time, two early errors by Aloha Akaka caused Furtado to switch the Spartans from man defense to a 2-3 matchup zone. Kahuku led 15-10 at break.

Maryknoll cut the lead to 15-14 early in the third quarter, but Kahuku answered with an 11-2 point. Aumua-Tuisavura hit a 10-foot pull-up baseline jumper and then turned a bargain into a layup. After Naeata had rained in an NBA range wing 3, the Lady Raiders had a 26-16 lead in the fourth quarter.

Maryknoll came across a 3 from Koki within 28-23 with 3:08, but didn’t get any closer. After the layout of Moananu Maryknoll had kept 2:40 within 2:25, the Lady Raiders went on a 13-2 point to close the game. Aumua-Tuisavura made two foul shots, Kamae scored on a fastbreak and added three free throws to open the lead to 37-27 with 1:19 over.

Naeata and Maya Claytor scored the last four points of Kahuku on the foul line.

Konawaena 40, King Kekaulike 37

Kaliana Salazar-Harrell scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, while BIIF champion Wildcats (22-3) escaped with a win over the MIL-second Na Alii.

“It was very messy, so we are very happy that we have won,” Salazar-Harrell said.

First-year student Ledjan Pahukoa led King Kekaulike (17-5) with 15 points. Namahana Kaeo-Young has added nine.

Salazar-Harrell’s fifth 3-pointer gave Konaweana a 38-35 lead with 1:55 remaining. Pahukoa’s layout cut the lead to one point by going 1:41, but Salazar-Harrell dropped two foul shots with: 25.8 left for a 40-37 Wildcats lead.

After stealing from Julianna Losalio-Watson, Salazar-Harrell went back to the line, but missed the front of a one-and-one with 15 seconds to go. After Alii guard TC Pahukoa, 3 immediately missed and Kaeo-Young missed a scoreless blank.

Losalio Watson crossed the line with 5.6 seconds, but missed the 1-and-1. King Kekaulike called a mid-court timeout with 1.9 seconds left. Cailyn Ukida’s 3-point attempt missed on the buzzer.

“The best thing is that we released the” W “,” said Konawaena coach Bobbie Awa. “King Kekaulike played great. They have packed the house (key) and taken away our inside game. “

Konawaena persevered despite faulty problems for his best inner shooter and defender, Caiyle Kaupu. She took her third and fourth foul in a 15-second timeframe and sat down at 4:56 to play in the third quarter.

“Iolani 65, Moanalua 31

Lily Wahinekapu and Kylie Yung led the way with 16 points each when defending state champion Raiders entered tonight’s semi-final against Waiakea.

Yung and Jovi Lefotu each had four steals and “Iolani (14-1) forced 26 turnovers against Na Menehune (11-5).

Waiakea 37, Lahainaluna 26

The Warriors kept the Luna’s shooting at 22 percent (9-for-41) and only 11 first half points to advance to the semi-final for the second time in three years.

Kelsie Imai had 13 points to lead Waiakea (12-2) and Tayvia Cabatbat added six points, six rebounds and two steals from the bench.

Taylor Eldredge had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Lahainaluna (12-3), who, for the first time since 2007-08, did not advance to the semi-final.

Division II

Hawaii Baptist 50, Seabury Hall 37

Alexis Dang had a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds and Sasha Phillip added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the defending champion Eagles, who defeated the Spartans in a rematch of last year’s state final.

Emi Wada scored 15 points for HBA (9-2), which today plays at 5:00 pm fellow ILH team Hanalani in the first semifinal.

Leela Waterford led Seabury Hall (14-1) with 10 points and Anau Tuivai added nine points and 13 rebounds.

Hanalani 63, Waimea 60

Faith Mersburg scored on an en-1 layup with one second left and converted the free throw to give the Royals a three-point win over the Menehunes.

Mersburg added nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals and Maria Ralar finished with a game-high 23 points to lead Hanalani (10-1) to the semi-final for the second consecutive year.

Kaye Serapio finished with 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block to lead Waimea (10-3).

Mid-Pacific 59, Damien 41

Madisyn Sagawa scored a game-high 24 points to lead the top placed Owls (10-0) to the semi-final against Kamehameha-Hawaii.

Caylina Lindbo added 12 rebounds for MPI, which used a 24-11 second quarter to pull away from the Monarchs (7-6).

KS-Hawaii 51, Farrington 37

Sara Schubert led three Warriors in double digits with 14 points and added 12 points for Kamehameha-Hawaii (9-4).

Lorraine Peralta had 16 points and Champagne Leopoldo added 14 for the Govs (8-7).

